German racing legend and Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

German motor racing driver Sabine Schmitz has passed away aged 51 following a long battle with cancer, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Schmitz, affectionately known as ‘the Queen of Nurburgring’, revealed in 2020 that she had been battling cancer since 2017.

Schmitz remains the only woman to have won the 24 Hours Nurburgring.

In addition to being a German racing legend, Schmitz was known for her appearances on BBC’s Top Gear throughout the years before becoming a presenter in 2016.

The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver. Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine! pic.twitter.com/MFKNNFOSDU — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) March 17, 2021

Nurburgring, the iconic German racing track, released a statement on Wednesday morning: “The Nurburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver.

“Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!”

Last year, Schmitz revealed that her absence from the Nurburgring Endurance Series was due to her battle with cancer.

Devastating news, Sabine Schmitz 1969 – 2021 Forever, Queen of the Ring 😢#sabineschmitz pic.twitter.com/gY7uQuf8V3 — Jonathan Mayne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JonnyFun101) March 17, 2021

Sabine Schmitz revealed cancer diagnosis in 2020

“Many of you have probably wondered why I was on the list of participants on our Porsche in the NSL and then didn’t drive after all,” she said.

“I would like to provide enlightenment here, I think I owe it to my/our fans!

“Since the end of 2017, I have been fighting an extremely persistent cancer that has not been eliminated with the resources so far. It got a little better – but now it’s come back with full force. I’m very sad to hear of the passing of Sabine Schmitz, the only woman to have won the #Nürburgring24Hours, rightly known as ‘Queen of the Nürburgring’, & a star of @BBC_TopGear, who’s succumbed to cancer, aged just 51. #RIPSabineSchmitz pic.twitter.com/LHg5ndr8tO — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) March 17, 2021

“Now I have to draw all the strength and nerve to master the next powerful therapies … hoping something [good] will happen. So I say goodbye ‘probably’ for the first time this season.

“In addition, I would like to thank everyone for their help and support in my everyday life, and encouragement in writing!

“So sweethearts, now you have an update. Please stay healthy and cheerful, see you at the ‘Ring.”

