Ronnie O’Sullivan plans to leave main snooker tour in ‘three or four years’

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed that he plans to leave the world snooker tour in the next ‘three or four years’ before creating new tournaments for ageing players.

O’Sullivan, 45, turned professional in 1992 but has this year proven his staying power by winning his sixth World Snooker Championship in August.

That victory at the Crucible took O’Sullivan past Stephen Hendry with 37 ranking titles, but the Rocket feels his time on snooker’s main tour is approaching its end, adding that he may play in tournaments that are ‘a bit more suited to how much I want to play’.

“I’ve accepted I’ve got another three or four years maximum of playing top-level snooker,” O’Sullivan told Metro.

“I don’t want to play much longer than that, so the next three years I just want to enjoy with an eye on playing on a tour that is maybe a bit more suited to how much I want to play. So I can compete but I’m not going to be a slave to playing tournament after tournament.

“I can’t play and compete the way it is at the moment, they’re literally playing every day. It is every day. It doesn’t seem like there’s a separation from one tournament to the next.”

‘I can’t keep up with the younger people’ – O’Sullivan

O’Sullivan added that he feels fatigued after making a run into the latter stages of tournaments, admitting that he is ‘knackered’ for two or three days after playing.

“I would still like to play into my mid-50s, I still think I could make maximums and play to a very high standard, I don’t think I’m going to be able to compete week-in-week-out, physically you just don’t recover.

“I’ve noticed if I go deep into a tournament now, then for two or three days I’m knackered. I can’t keep up with the younger people, it’s not so much of a physical thing, it’s more of a mental and just an age thing.

“I suppose at some point there’s going to be a few players in my age bracket feeling the same way. I think Marco Fu has decided to jack it in, staying in Hong Kong. James Wattana too. All very, very good players but it’s an age thing, you just get to an age where the mind says “yeah I can do it” but the body can’t keep up.

“Obviously, there’s the exhibition circuit that I can always do, but it’s nice to have a platform to play.

“A little bit like the Seniors Tour, but I don’t think I’m ready for the Seniors, I’d like to do something a bit in between, where players are still capable of making 147s and playing to a very high standard, but we’re all on a level playing field.”

