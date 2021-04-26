“It just depends on the schedule,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport.

“I would like to play more in China because obviously my longevity and what I do outside of snooker lies in China. So they get priority; they get the nod.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Anthony McGill.

“I have some very good relationships with some people out there. But with the situation how it is, who knows when I will be going back there.

“So yes, I’m trying to get what is right for me – for now and the future – for the next 10-15 years.

“But China is the place to be for me, really, and the sooner I can get out there the better.”

O’Sullivan, who beat Kyren Wilson in the 2020 World Championship final, said his plans are dependent on the World Snooker Tour’s schedule.

“If they get you travelling around the world four times in three weeks then obviously I’ll have to do that in China and then miss a few [tournaments] here [in the UK],” added the world number two.

“If the schedule was put together sensibly I could play there and play here, but my life comes first and I’ll look at the schedule.

“I’ll give every promoter the option to work with me and I’ll pick and choose which tournaments work for me and what I do off the table as well.

“It’s all details and sorting things out with people to work out where I will be going in the next year.”