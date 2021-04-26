O’Sullivan’s World Championship title defence was ended by Anthony McGill on Friday.
Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he plans to play more tournaments in China after his dreams of securing a record-equalling seventh World Championship title were ended.
O’Sullivan was edged out 13-12 by Anthony McGill at the Crucible with the Scot in their second-round match.
The defeat brings to an end a disappointing season for O’Sullivan, who lost five straight ranking finals at the Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open, Welsh Open, Players Championship and Tour Championship earlier in the campaign.
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hopes of a record-equalling seventh Crucible title were ended in round two.
Anthony McGill resisted a stunning fightback to beat the defending champion.#bbcsnooker
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 24, 2021
Ronnie O’Sullivan on his career plans.
With this season now behind him, the Rocket has detailed his desire to focus on playing in China, which could potentially see the 45-year-old missing ‘a few’ tournaments in the UK.
“It just depends on the schedule,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport.
“I would like to play more in China because obviously my longevity and what I do outside of snooker lies in China. So they get priority; they get the nod.
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Anthony McGill.
“I have some very good relationships with some people out there. But with the situation how it is, who knows when I will be going back there.
“So yes, I’m trying to get what is right for me – for now and the future – for the next 10-15 years.
“But China is the place to be for me, really, and the sooner I can get out there the better.”
O’Sullivan, who beat Kyren Wilson in the 2020 World Championship final, said his plans are dependent on the World Snooker Tour’s schedule.
“If they get you travelling around the world four times in three weeks then obviously I’ll have to do that in China and then miss a few [tournaments] here [in the UK],” added the world number two.
Straight as an arrow 🎯
Ronnie O’Sullivan sinks a terrific long red and then proceeds to make a classy clearance of 138 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qgh9JvLywH
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 22, 2021
“If the schedule was put together sensibly I could play there and play here, but my life comes first and I’ll look at the schedule.
“I’ll give every promoter the option to work with me and I’ll pick and choose which tournaments work for me and what I do off the table as well.
“It’s all details and sorting things out with people to work out where I will be going in the next year.”
