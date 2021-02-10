Nick Kyrgios opens up on ‘dark thoughts’ after umpire row in five-set Australian Open epic

Share and Enjoy !

An instant classic.

Smashing racquets, fuming at the umpire, producing moments of sheer brilliance. Yes, just another tennis match involving Nick Kyrgios.

The combustible Australian is through to the third round of the Australian Open after an epic five-set victory over France’s Ugo Humbert.

But it was a rollercoaster day for Kyrgios, who lived up to his reputation as one of tennis’ more fiery characters.

After losing the first set to the 29th seed, Kyrgios appeared to be in self-destruct mode, smashing his racquet in disgust.

Kyrgios rages over net cord machine

The 25-year-old was then handed a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after continually complaining to the umpire about the net cord machine.

“It’s ruining the game,” he could be heard telling the umpire. “Will you turn it [the let calling machine] off? I’m not playing until you turn it off.”

However, he overcame his early struggles and frustrations at the technology to produce some brilliant tennis, hitting 30 aces en route to beating Humbert 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win after three hours and 25 minutes.

That feeling when you win in 5 sets in front of home crowd after almost a year without playing #Kyrgios (🎥 @AustralianOpen) pic.twitter.com/uAbuosL4CY — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) February 10, 2021

Kyrgios will meet third seed Dominic Thiem in the next round, but only after he saved two match points against Humbert.

“I just remember down that end when I was a couple of match points down and somehow got out of it,” said Kyrgios.

“It was a strange match, there were some dark thoughts inside my head. It seems to be my career, I live to fight another day and hopefully I can continue to play tennis like that in front of you guys.

“You guys were awesome again, honestly if you were in my head I was just thinking about all the shit I was going to cop if I lost that match.

“I don’t know how I did that, it’s one of the craziest matches I have ever played.”

Speaking about his opponent in the next round, Kyrgios added: “Dominic (Thiem) is a heck of a player, I played him one time five or six years ago but I am thinking about the doubles tomorrow.”

