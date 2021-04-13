Judd Trump says snooker should follow golf’s lead in trying to move with the times

“I don’t want to be stuck in a waistcoat walking to the Crucible.”

World number one Judd Trump believes snooker needs to do more to enhance its image and keep up with the times, specifically with regards to its traditional dress code.

The 31-year-old, who will this week begin his bid for a second World Championship title, believes the sport is ‘stuck in a rut’ and has called on snooker decision-makers to follow golf’s lead by relaxing some of the customs around clothing.

During a fascinating interview with the Metro, Trump said: “It’s kind of stuck in a rut a little bit, it’s fallen behind some of the other sports and not enough is being done on the whole image of snooker.

“I’ve got the golf on and their clothing is all changing, becoming more lenient for the younger generation.

“I don’t want to be stuck in a waistcoat walking to the Crucible, it’s not cool to be wearing that nowadays, if I think that then I know people younger than me won’t want to be dressed like that either.”

Trump believes that relaxing the dress code would be a step in the right direction towards modernising snooker and breathing new life into its popularity in the UK.

“Golfers are wearing hoodies, got Air Max shoes on,” he added.

𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙮 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @judd147t reaches his 800th career century in a 3-1 win over John Higgins 💪#ChampionshipLeagueSnooker pic.twitter.com/7Rxw7caY9j — BetVictor Championship League Snooker (@CLSnooker) April 1, 2021

“This was all good 30 years ago but to make new stars and make the game popular again in the UK and bring it back to where it was you need to move with the times.

“Keep the trousers, shoes, just maybe polo shirts or something more relaxed and different. You don’t need to be dressed in a five-piece suit every time you go to a game. It would attract more sports sponsors, it’s difficult to attract different sponsors when you’re doing the same thing year-in-year-out.”

Trump also admitted that a lot of his friends are not ‘big snooker fans’ and therefore watch his matches due to his involvement rather than a passion for the sport itself.

“There’s not enough trying out new things in snooker for me at the moment, it’s all the same every season, not enough excitement, not enough different dimensions,” said Trump.

“It’s how they advertise games. A lot of younger players are coming through in this World Championship and the social media all seems to be about people who were popular 30 years ago.

The 2021 World Championship begins on April 17 and runs until May 3. Trump, who beat John Higgins in the 2019, is one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The Englishman has already triumphed at the German Masters and Gibraltar Open this year, beating Jack Lisowski in both finals.

