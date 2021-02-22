‘I just think he lets himself down’ – Jordan Brown on Ronnie O’Sullivan comments after edging Rocket in Welsh Open final

Share and Enjoy !

What a week for Jordan Brown.

Jordan Brown pulled off one of the biggest snooker upsets in recent memory as he became the lowest-ranked player to win a ranking tournament in nearly 30 years after seeing off Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-8 to win the Welsh Open.

World number 81 Brown edged O’Sullivan in the deciding frame after the six-time world champion produced a 116 break to level the game at 8-8.

It completed what was comfortably the greatest week in Northern Irishman Brown’s career with the 33-year-old having never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a ranking event prior to the Welsh Open.

He’s done it… what a moment for Jordan Brown! The Northern Irishman has caused a massive upset to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the Welsh Open final at Celtic Manor He was a 750/1 outsider at the start of the tournament 📺 BBC Two Wales 💻 https://t.co/GYlulM8Ech pic.twitter.com/rQJxhyIUtQ — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) February 21, 2021

Brown, who also beat Mark Selby and Stephen Maguire en route to clinching the Ray Reardon trophy, admitted that he had been ‘spurred on’ after hearing O’Sullivan’s comments at last year’s World Championship in which the 45-year-old said he’d need to lose an arm and a leg in order to drop out of the world’s top 50.

“It did annoy me, but it just spurred me on because I just wasn’t having that,” Antrim player Brown told Metro.

‘Today I’ve definitely proved him wrong, that I’m not a numpty. I’ve definitely proved a lot, not just to him, but to everyone on tour, people in general, that I can play this game and to a very high level.

‘Why is he getting on like that?’

“I’ve had so many messages from my fellow competitors and it means so much to me.

“I’ve been very critical of Ronnie, especially recently because I’ve always looked up to him and when he’s making comments like he did, you think to yourself, ‘What’s he like? Why is he getting on like that?’

“He’s not proving himself to anybody, he should be the role model, the benchmark for everybody else. I just think he lets himself down.

“But I’ve sort of changed my opinion of him today, you could tell that was genuine at the end, so thank you to him.”

O’Sullivan was, however, magnanimous in defeat on Sunday as he showered ‘fantastic player’ Brown with praise.

“Listen, I’ve enjoyed every minute of that today,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “I’ve had such a fantastic time. I love playing Jordan, he’s a great guy. I’m so happy for him.

Humble in defeat 👏 Ronnie O’Sullivan has nothing but praise for #WelshOpen champion Jordan Brown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mhFhmIFScz — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 21, 2021

“I fluked that red in the last frame and as I see his face I can just see the disappointment in him. What a horrible way… if I was to win it. But I’m so happy for him.

“He’s such a lovely guy and a fantastic player as well. You don’t beat [Mark] Selby, you don’t beat [Stephen] Maguire, and I played alright today. And not many people beat me when I’m playing alright.

“He’s a proper player. It’s fantastic for Jordan, it’s his night and you couldn’t be happier for him. It’s been great.”

