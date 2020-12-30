Joe Cullen shares brutally honest response after heartbreaking loss to Michael van Gerwen

“Never been as gutted to lose a game of darts in my life!”

Joe Cullen has paid tribute to Michael van Gerwen for ‘sticking in there like the champion he is” after exiting the World Darts Championship at the hands of the Dutchman.

Van Gerwen survived two match darts as he battled back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Cullen 4-3 in the deciding set to advance to the last eight.

While Van Gerwen marches on towards a fourth world crown (having won in 2014, 2017 and 2019), 16th-seed Cullen was left to reflect on a devastating defeat following a heart-stopping shootout at Alexandra Palace.

“Not really sure what to feel after that,” Cullen said on his Twitter account.

“Never been as gutted to lose a game of darts in my life! I’m sure I’ll find some positives over the next week or two but atm I’ve never felt as deflated.

“Credit to @McG180 for sticking in there like the champion he is, can’t wait to get home.”

Beating Cullen was ‘really tough’ – Van Gerwen

Van Gerwen, who awaits the winner of Dave Chisnall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh in the quarter-final, admitted that edging out Cullen was ‘really tough.’

“That was a really tough one,” said the 31-year-old.

“Joe made it absolutely difficult but I made it difficult as well by missing a few chances in the first set and the fourth set to win the set. When someone’s playing that well, you’re not allowed to do that.

“You have to try to fight and keep fighting and it was hard today but I managed to do it and that’s a big relief off my shoulders.

“When he is on it, he can be a very dangerous player but I also know when you keep putting the pressure on him and when he starts to think about going through.

“We saw it in the Grand Slam of Darts when he needed one more leg against me. I keep remembering things like that and I know just keep putting pressure on him because you never know you might get another chance.”

