Here is your TV guide to a bumper weekend of live sport

There’s always an abundance of live sport on TV during the festive period.

Another weekend brings with it another exciting slate of live sport on TV.

With people finishing work and school for their Christmas holidays, there’s plenty of reason to enjoy some downtime in front of the box.

But hang on: don’t log back onto Netflix just yet. There’s a lot of sport to take you through the next few days (the new season of The Crown can wait).

Here’s your guide to the best live sport on TV over the next few days.

Friday

12 pm- World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts)

5 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Toulon v Scarlets (BT Sport 2)

6 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Darts)

6 pm – CME Group Tour Championship (Sky Sports Golf)

7.30 pm – Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund (BT Sport 1)

7.30 pm – Leinster U20HC semi-final: Galway v Kilkenny (TG4)

7.30 pm Connacht MFC semi-final: Roscommon v Galway (Connacht GAA – pay to watch)

7.45 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Montpellier (BT Sport 2)

8 pm – Championship: Preston North End v Bristol City (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football)

Saturday

12 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Darts)

12.30 pm – Leinster MFC semi-final: Kildare v Offaly (TG4 YouTube)

12.30 pm – Leinster MFC semi-final: Meath v Laois (TG4 YouTube)

12.30 pm – Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (BT Sport 1)

12.30 pm – Championship: Norwich City v Cardiff City (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event)

12.45 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport 3)

1 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Leinster v Northampton Saints (BT Sport 2, Channel 4)

1.30 pm – ITV Racing: Live from Ascot (ITV4)

2.15 pm – All-Ireland U20 final: Dublin v Galway (TG4)

3 pm – Premier League: Southampton v Manchester City (Amazon Prime)

3.15 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Bath (BT Sport 2)

3.15 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Gloucester v Ulster (BT Sport 3)

3.40 pm – The Saturday Game Live: Dublin v Mayo (Throw-in 5pm; Coverage starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Mix)

5.15pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster (BT Sport 2)

5.30 pm – Premier League: Everton v Arsenal (Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event)

5.30 pm – Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich (BT Sport 1)

6 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Darts)

6 pm – CME Group Tour Championship (Sky Sports Golf)

6.45 pm – World Grand Prix Snooker – Day Six: Evening Session (ITV4)

7.45 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Dragons (BT Sport 3)

7.45 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v Edinburgh (BT Sport 2)

8 pm – Premier League: Newcastle United v Fulham (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football)

10.15 pm – NFL: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday

1 am – NFL: Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers (Sky Sports Main Event)

2 am – Boxing: Oubaali v Donaire (Premier Sports 1)

12 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Darts)

12 pm – Premier League: Brighton v Sheffield United (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League)

12 pm – Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hearts (Sky Sports Football)

12.30 pm – Leinster MHC semi-final: Westmeath v Offaly (TG4 YouTube)

12.30 pm – Leinster MHC semi-final: Wexford v Kilkenny (TG4 YouTube)

12.45 pm – World Grand Prix Snooker – Day Seven: Afternoon Session (ITV4)

1 pm – European Rugby Champions Cup: Harlequins v Racing 92 (BT Sport 2)

1 pm – Munster MHC final: Limerick v Tipperary (Munster GAA – pay to watch)

1 pm – Ulster MFC quarter-final: Donegal v Tyrone (PáircTV – pay to watch)

1 pm – Ulster MFC quarter-final: Derry v Armagh (PáircTV – pay to watch)

1 pm – Ulster MFC quarter-final: Fermanagh v Down (PáircTV – pay to watch)

1 pm – Ulster MFC quarter-final: Antrim v Monaghan (PáircTV – pay to watch)

1.15 pm – All-Ireland Ladies IFC final: Meath v Westmeath (TG4)

2 pm – Connacht MFC semi-final: Mayo v Sligo (Connacht GAA – pay to watch)

2.15 pm – Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League)

3.30 pm – All-Ireland Ladies SFC final: Dublin v Cork (TG4)

4.30 pm – Premier League: Manchester United v Leeds United (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League)

5 pm – CME Group Tour Championship (Sky Sports Golf)

6 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Darts; 7 pm on Sky Sports Main Event)

7 pm – World Grand Prix Snooker – Day Seven: Evening Session (ITV4)

7.15 pm – Premier League: West Brom v Aston Villa (BT sport 1)

8 pm – Ligue 1: Lille v Paris Saint-Germain (BT Sport 3)

Monday

1.20 am – NFL: Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers (Sky Sports Masin Event)

5.30 pm – Premier League: Burnley v Wolves (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League)

6 pm – World Darts Championship (Sky Sports Darts)

8 pm – Premier League: Chelsea v West Ham United (Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League)

