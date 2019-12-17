Home Other Sports Mixed Night For The Irish At The PDC World Darts Championship

Marisa Kennedy December 17, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: William O'Connor of Ireland in action during the First Round match between William O'Connor and Marko Kantele on Day 4 of the 2020 William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

William O’Connor is through to round two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace, however, it was a disappointing night for the rest of the Irish contingent. 

The Limerick man averaged 88.23 to overcome Marko Kantele of Finland in straight sets and now looks forward to a second-round clash with Wales’ Gerwyn Price.

O’Connor endured a rocky start to the match, narrowly taking the first set despite missing nine doubles. The rest of the evening was more straight-forward for the Irish World Cup finalist despite not performing to his best.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Keane Barry was narrowly defeated by Vincent van der Voort in his debut at Alexandra Palace.

The Meath man pushed van der Voort very close in the first set with all five legs being played. The second set went much the same way with the Dutchman’s experience getting him over the line once again.

Van der Voort finished the game strongly as Barry missed a number of doubles in what was an impressive debut.

It was a disappointing night for Brendan Dolan who found himself up against heavyweight Gary Anderson. The Scotsman clinched the first set in three straight legs before a 14-dart break saw him carry that form into the second.

Anderson ran out an easy winner on the night, taking nine out of 10 legs in the straight-sets win.

Earlier in the night, Newcastle’s Callan Rydz recorded the biggest win of his career by knocking out Steve Lennon.

The Carlow man swept through the opening set with ease but Rydz, on his Worlds debut, levelled things up in the next. The Newcastle man took the third set but Lennon responded well to send the match to a deciding set. The drama was far from over despite Rydz taking the first two legs as Lennon forced a deciding leg which Rydz edged.

There are now two Irish players left in the competition – O’Connor and Cork’s Ciaran Teehan who won his first-round match on Sunday.

