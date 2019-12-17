Mixed Night For The Irish At The PDC World Darts Championship

William O’Connor is through to round two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace, however, it was a disappointing night for the rest of the Irish contingent.

The Limerick man averaged 88.23 to overcome Marko Kantele of Finland in straight sets and now looks forward to a second-round clash with Wales’ Gerwyn Price.

WILLIE WINS IT! William O'Connor defeats Finland's Marko Kantele in straight sets to set up a second round clash with Gerwyn Price… UP NEXT 📺 Vincent van der Voort v Keane Barry pic.twitter.com/yWxFZY5b9G — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2019

O’Connor endured a rocky start to the match, narrowly taking the first set despite missing nine doubles. The rest of the evening was more straight-forward for the Irish World Cup finalist despite not performing to his best.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Keane Barry was narrowly defeated by Vincent van der Voort in his debut at Alexandra Palace.

The Meath man pushed van der Voort very close in the first set with all five legs being played. The second set went much the same way with the Dutchman’s experience getting him over the line once again.

Van der Voort finished the game strongly as Barry missed a number of doubles in what was an impressive debut.

VAN DER VOORT WINS! That will have been a brilliant experience for the 17-year-old, but the experience of Vincent van der Voort proved too much as he defeats Keane Barry 3-0. UP LAST 📺 Anderson v Dolan pic.twitter.com/Z3rz4DNIck — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2019

It was a disappointing night for Brendan Dolan who found himself up against heavyweight Gary Anderson. The Scotsman clinched the first set in three straight legs before a 14-dart break saw him carry that form into the second.

Anderson ran out an easy winner on the night, taking nine out of 10 legs in the straight-sets win.

Earlier in the night, Newcastle’s Callan Rydz recorded the biggest win of his career by knocking out Steve Lennon.

The Carlow man swept through the opening set with ease but Rydz, on his Worlds debut, levelled things up in the next. The Newcastle man took the third set but Lennon responded well to send the match to a deciding set. The drama was far from over despite Rydz taking the first two legs as Lennon forced a deciding leg which Rydz edged.

There are now two Irish players left in the competition – O’Connor and Cork’s Ciaran Teehan who won his first-round match on Sunday.