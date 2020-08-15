 Close sidebar

Ciara Mageean makes history by smashing Sonia O’Sullivan record

by Marisa Kennedy
Mageean

Ciara Mageean made more history on Friday night.

Sonia O’Sullivan held the Irish record in the 1,000m for 27 years but Ciara Mageean has now overtaken the Cork legend.

Mageean finished third in the 1,000m at Monaco’s Diamond League meeting. The Portaferry native finished in a time of 2:31.06, more than three-and-a-half seconds faster than O’Sullivan’s record in 1993.

Mageean

The 50-year-old was among the first to congratulate Mageean.

“It lasted 27 years, a lifetime for some. Well done on smashing the Irish athletics 1000m record”, she wrote on Twitter.

Mageean has been in scintillating form since her return from lockdown. The 28-year-old set a new national record in the 800m in Switzerland last month.

Mageean

Friday’s race saw her finish third behind Scotland’s Laura Muir and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya who won the race in a time of 2:29.15.

Former Olympian Derval O’Rourke also took to Twitter to send her congratulations to the Down athlete.

“Super fast running by Ciara Mageean, running a new Irish Record over 1000m in Monaco tonight. What a season she’s having in 2020.”

You can watch the race below.

Read More About: , ,

Author: Marisa Kennedy

Marisa is a Digital Journalist with Pundit Arena. You can contact her at marisa@punditarena.com or on Twitter

Related posts

Canning Expecting Massive Crowds If And When The Games Resume

Ireland Beat Afghanistan By Three Wickets To Level ODI Series

Stephen Kenny Names Midfield Trio Who Could Come Into Irish Squad
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.