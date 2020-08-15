Ciara Mageean makes history by smashing Sonia O’Sullivan record

Ciara Mageean made more history on Friday night.

Sonia O’Sullivan held the Irish record in the 1,000m for 27 years but Ciara Mageean has now overtaken the Cork legend.

Mageean finished third in the 1,000m at Monaco’s Diamond League meeting. The Portaferry native finished in a time of 2:31.06, more than three-and-a-half seconds faster than O’Sullivan’s record in 1993.

The 50-year-old was among the first to congratulate Mageean.

“It lasted 27 years, a lifetime for some. Well done on smashing the Irish athletics 1000m record”, she wrote on Twitter.

Mageean has been in scintillating form since her return from lockdown. The 28-year-old set a new national record in the 800m in Switzerland last month.

Friday’s race saw her finish third behind Scotland’s Laura Muir and Faith Kipyegon of Kenya who won the race in a time of 2:29.15.

Former Olympian Derval O’Rourke also took to Twitter to send her congratulations to the Down athlete.

“Super fast running by Ciara Mageean, running a new Irish Record over 1000m in Monaco tonight. What a season she’s having in 2020.”

You can watch the race below.

Read More About: Ciara Mageean, Irish athletics, Sonia O'Sullivan