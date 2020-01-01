Month-By-Month Guide To The 2020 Irish Sporting Calendar

With the Summer Olympics, Euro Championships and the Ryder Cup, 2020 will be an incredible year for sport.
To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, we’ve compiled all the key dates into one essential guide.
_____
January 2020
4th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals
5th: All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals
19th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Championship finals
25/26th: Beginning of the National Football & Hurling Leagues
_____
February 2020
1st: Ireland v Scotland – Six Nations
2nd: Ireland v Scotland – Women’s Six Nations
8th: Ireland v Wales – Six Nations
9th: Ireland v Wales – Women’s Six Nations
23rd: England v Ireland – Women’s Six Nations
23rd: England v Ireland – Six Nations
_____
March 2020
7th: Ireland v Italy – Six Nations
8th: Ireland v Italy – Women’s Six Nations
10-13th: The Cheltenham Festival
14th: France v Ireland – Six Nations
15th: France v Ireland – Women’s Six Nations
21st/22nd: National Hurling League Final
26th: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Euro 2020 qualifying play-off
28/29th: National Football League Final
_____
April 2020
9-12th: The Masters Tournament
_____
May 2020
9/10th: The Provincial Football & Hurling Championships begin
17th: Premier League ends
22nd: Challenge Cup Final
23rd: Heineken Champions Cup Final
27th-31st: The Irish Open
30th: Champions League Final
_____
June 2020
12th: UEFA Euro 2020 begins
14th: Connacht Football Final
18th-21st: The US Open
20th: Guinness PRO14 Final
20th: Leinster Football Final
21st: Munster & Ulster Football Finals
27th: All Ireland Senior Football R1 (Tier 1)
27th: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-final (Tier 2)
28th: Munster, Leinster & Joe McDonagh Hurling Finals
29th: Wimbledon begins
_____
July 2020
4th: Australia v Ireland – Summer Tour
11th: Australia v Ireland – Summer Tour
11/12th: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals phase 1 (Group 1 & 2) (Tier 1)
11/12th: All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals
11/12th: All Ireland Senior Football Final (Tier 2)
12th: Wimbledon Men’s Final
12th: UEFA Euro 2020 Final
16th-19th: The Open Championship
24th: The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
25/26th: All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals
_____
August 2020
1st/2nd: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals phase 3 (Group 1 & 2) (Tier 1)
8/9th: All Ireland Senior Football semi-finals (Tier 1)
9th: The Olympic Games Closing Ceremony
15th: Camogie semi-finals
16th: All Ireland Senior Hurling Final
23rd: Ladies Football semi-finals
25th: The Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony
30th: All Ireland Senior Football Final
_____
September 2020
6th: The Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony
6th: Camogie Finals
13th: Ladies Football Finals
25-27th: The Ryder Cup
_____
November 2020
7th: Ireland v Australia – Autumn Internationals
14th: Ireland v South Africa – Autumn Internationals
21st: Ireland v Japan – Autumn Internationals
_____
December 2020
12/13th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Championship semi-finals
_____