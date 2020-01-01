Month-By-Month Guide To The 2020 Irish Sporting Calendar

With the Summer Olympics, Euro Championships and the Ryder Cup, 2020 will be an incredible year for sport.

To ensure you don’t miss a second of the action, we’ve compiled all the key dates into one essential guide.

_____

January 2020

4th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship semi-finals

5th: All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals

19th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Championship finals

25/26th: Beginning of the National Football & Hurling Leagues

_____

February 2020

1st: Ireland v Scotland – Six Nations

2nd: Ireland v Scotland – Women’s Six Nations

8th: Ireland v Wales – Six Nations

9th: Ireland v Wales – Women’s Six Nations

23rd: England v Ireland – Women’s Six Nations

23rd: England v Ireland – Six Nations

_____

March 2020

7th: Ireland v Italy – Six Nations

8th: Ireland v Italy – Women’s Six Nations

10-13th: The Cheltenham Festival

14th: France v Ireland – Six Nations

15th: France v Ireland – Women’s Six Nations

21st/22nd: National Hurling League Final

26th: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland – Euro 2020 qualifying play-off

28/29th: National Football League Final

_____

April 2020

9-12th: The Masters Tournament

_____

May 2020

9/10th: The Provincial Football & Hurling Championships begin

17th: Premier League ends

22nd: Challenge Cup Final

23rd: Heineken Champions Cup Final

27th-31st: The Irish Open

30th: Champions League Final

_____

June 2020

12th: UEFA Euro 2020 begins

14th: Connacht Football Final

18th-21st: The US Open

20th: Guinness PRO14 Final

20th: Leinster Football Final

21st: Munster & Ulster Football Finals

27th: All Ireland Senior Football R1 (Tier 1)

27th: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-final (Tier 2)

28th: Munster, Leinster & Joe McDonagh Hurling Finals

29th: Wimbledon begins

_____

July 2020

4th: Australia v Ireland – Summer Tour

11th: Australia v Ireland – Summer Tour

11/12th: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals phase 1 (Group 1 & 2) (Tier 1)

11/12th: All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals

11/12th: All Ireland Senior Football Final (Tier 2)

12th: Wimbledon Men’s Final

12th: UEFA Euro 2020 Final

16th-19th: The Open Championship

24th: The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

25/26th: All Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals

_____

August 2020

1st/2nd: All Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals phase 3 (Group 1 & 2) (Tier 1)

8/9th: All Ireland Senior Football semi-finals (Tier 1)

9th: The Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

15th: Camogie semi-finals

16th: All Ireland Senior Hurling Final

23rd: Ladies Football semi-finals

25th: The Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

30th: All Ireland Senior Football Final

_____

September 2020

6th: The Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony

6th: Camogie Finals

13th: Ladies Football Finals

25-27th: The Ryder Cup

_____

November 2020

7th: Ireland v Australia – Autumn Internationals

14th: Ireland v South Africa – Autumn Internationals

21st: Ireland v Japan – Autumn Internationals

_____

December 2020

12/13th: All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Championship semi-finals

_____