“They have difficulty finishing.”

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori has sparked widespread criticism for making sexist comments against women.

Mori issued an apology for his controversial statements on Thursday but refused to resign despite growing calls for him to do so.

The hashtag #Moripleaseresign was trending on Twitter in Japan after his comments were made public.

Mori’s comments.

The former Japanese Prime Minister made the controversial remarks at a Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) meeting earlier in the week.

“If we increase the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying,” said Mr Mori according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

“We have about seven women at the organising committee but everyone understands their place.”

The JOC have set a target of having 40% of its board members comprise of women but as it stands, there are just five women among its 25 members.

Mori apologises.

The 83-year-old spoke at a press conference on Thursday and apologised for his comments.

“What I said… went against the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics, and I recognise that it was inappropriate,” he said.

“I will reflect deeply on this. I would also like to retract what I said. I would like to apologise to everyone who was offended.”

However, the former Japanese Minister of Education insisted that he wouldn’t leave his current position.

“I am not thinking of resigning. I have been working hard and devoted myself to helping [the Tokyo Olympics] for seven years. I will not be stepping down.”

This incident isn’t the first time that Mori has courted criticism with his comments.

Back in 2016, ahead of the Rio Olympics held in Brazil, he claimed that Japanese athletes would be considered unworthy to represent their nation if they sang the national anthem half-heartedly.

