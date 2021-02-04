Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday.

The 55th Super Bowl will be contested between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7, as Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay look to wrestle the title off defending champions Kansas City. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday, including kick-off time and how to watch the match.

What time does the match start in Ireland?

The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm Irish time on Sunday night with it expected to run until around 3 am the next morning.

This is the third Super Bowl to be played out at the Raymond James stadium and the fifth overall to be hosted in the Tampa area.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on?

Irish sports fans have two options to watch this year’s Super Bowl.

The first option would be to watch it on Sky Sports NFL. Their coverage will begin at 10 pm Irish time.

You can also watch the game via NOW TV or on your laptop or on your phone through Sky Go.

And finally, the BBC will also be broadcasting the match on BBC One from 11:30 pm onwards.

Who is performing the Super Bowl half time show?

This year’s Super Bowl will be headlined by Canadian artist The Weeknd who will take charge of the traditional halftime show.

Additionally, both Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will be performing the national anthem.

What is at stake?

Tampa Bay will be looking to win just their second-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. Their main man Tom Brady, 43, will be contesting his tenth career Super Bowl — an NFL record.

The Buccaneers finished the regular season 11-5 and came second in the National Football Conference – South Division.

The team’s last appearance in a Super Bowl came in 2003 when they faced off against Oakland Raiders and won.

Meanwhile, Kansas City will be aiming to successfully defend their title and become the first back to back champions since the New England Patriots in 2004.

The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the number one seeded team in the American Football Conference and finished the regular season 14-2.

Their star man Patrick Mahomes who was crowned last year’s MVP will be looking forward to his fifth showdown against Brady.

The two quarterbacks have faced off against each other four times in their careers and have two wins each.

What has been said?

Speaking in an interview with the NFL ahead of the game, Mahomes previewed Sunday’s match and outlined his ambitions to succeed in the sport.

“The goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible and be playing this game every single year,” said the 25-year-old.

For the first time ever, this Super Bowl matchup will feature QBs who have both won league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors! pic.twitter.com/S5RIeQo5ge — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2021

“We don’t look that far ahead. I’m focused on this game right now, trying to win this second Super Bowl and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and have that second ring.

“It’s going to be a great game with two great teams. If I leave everything I have on the field for my team-mates at the end of the day I’ll be happy.”

He also praised his opponent Brady and hailed him as an inspiration for young athletes.

“If you’re a young athlete, and you play any sport, if you don’t look up to guys like Tom Brady, then you’re crazy,” he explained.

“He’s the type of greatness that you strive to be like. I grew up watching him play and he’s still here playing – and still at the top of the game.”

