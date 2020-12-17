Daryl Gurney sneaked into the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship after a 3-2 victory over William O’Connor

It was a spirited afternoon at the Championships as fans were enthralled with earlier performances from Edward Foulkes and Ryan Murray before Gurney and O’Connor took to the stage to battle it out.

Fans were left amazed as O’Connor very nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against the Derry man. In an all Irish affair at the Ally Pally, it was the Northern Irishman who took control of affairs before O’Connor initiated a brave fightback to push it to the deciding set.

𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙔 Daryl Gurney piles all the pressure on Willie O'Connor as he forces him to hold his throw to stay in the tournament! pic.twitter.com/wvYXh28TY4 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

Gurney, who’d endured poor form throughout 2020 came out flying in this match as he stormed to a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Things continued to deteriorate for O’Connor in the second set as Gurney piled on the pressure with another incredible show. But a failure to capitalise allowed the Limerick native to pull a set back before easing to another to make it 2-2.

But for all his good showing, Gurney fought back in the final set to clinch the win by the tiniest of margins with a final score of 3-2.

𝟭𝟮𝟮 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 O'Connor is oozing confidence now as he pins D16 for a 122 finish and he's on the brink of levelling the match! pic.twitter.com/b3DGq1vQ2f — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

“If I can play my A-game every game up there, (then) I’ll be very hard to beat.”

Gurney took time after his win to explain his thoughts during the game and his chances of going all the way among other things.

“Yeah, I feel like I haven’t won so long..that (I thought) this was coming back to bite me,” he told Sky Sports.

“But whenever I still had the throw, I wasn’t panicking, I wasn’t snatching; I still felt like I was going to give myself the opportunity.

“I still felt confident that I could win the game…”

When it was pointed out to him that his victory was all the more impressive considering his poor form coming into the tournament, Gurney was optimistic.

𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆 Daryl Gurney crucially breaks throw in the deciding set and he's two away from the second round! pic.twitter.com/CdmVAIDhdc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

“Yeah, this has been going on all year. I mean, I’ve been practising the best that I’ve practised this year and I just went up on the TV stage and in my own opinion, I’ve been terrible.

“But I still believed; last night I was practising and I had non stop 140s and some nine darters and I just thought ‘stop overthinking it’ when you go onto that stage. And that’s what I did today..”

The Derry man insisted that he “deserved to win that game” and that he “was the better player” from the encounter.

𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙔 Willie O'Connor has it all to do now as Gurney goes within a leg of victory! pic.twitter.com/GwqknfE0Lv — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

When asked if the victory meant that people would consider him as a candidate to clinch the tournament, he remained confident in his abilities.

“Nah, I mean, I’m here to try to do my best…and if I can play my A-game every game up there, (then) I’ll be very hard to beat.

“I never, ever considered myself a favourite as you know…I’m not as consistent..but on a daily basis, one game a day, I can beat anybody.”

Read More About: Darts, Daryl Gurney, PDC World Darts Championship, William O'Connor