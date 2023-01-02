World Darts semi-finals and final: Start times, TV info, format and prize money

World Darts Championship semi-finals and final – Time and TV info.

The 2023 World Darts Championship Final is set to take place on Tuesday night, with only four players left at the time of writing.

Ahead of the semi-finals on Monday night, Michael Smith, Gabriel Clemens, Michael van Gerwen and Dimitri van den Bergh are all dreaming of lifting the Sid Waddell trophy.

Of the four, Van Gerwen is the only one to have previously been crowned PDC World Champion, with his most recent final victory coming against Smith in 2019.

Smith went on to finish as runner-up again in 2022, losing to Peter Wright, while both Clemens and Van den Bergh will be appearing in the semi-final for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final three matches of this year’s World Darts Championship.

When do the World Darts Championship semi-finals take place?

Clemens and Smith will go head-to-head for a place in the final on the night of Monday January 2nd, with the match set to start at 7.40pm.

Once that’s concluded, Van Gerwen and Van den Bergh will compete in the second semi-final, which is provisionally scheduled for 9.30pm on the same night.

When does the final take place?

The two semi-final winners will compete in the 2023 World Darts Championship Final on Tuesday January 3rd, with the start time scheduled for 8pm.

How can I watch the semi-finals and final on TV?

All of the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Darts as well as on Sky Sports Arena.

What is the format?

The semi-finals will take the form of best-of-11 sets, with the first player to win six sets advancing to the final.

The final itself will take the form of best-to-13 sets, when the champion will be the first player to win seven sets.

What is the prize money on offer?

The winner of the 2023 World Darts Championship will be handed a cheque for a whopping £500,000.

The runner-up will receive £200,000, while the losing semi-finalists will pocket £100,000 each.

