World Darts Championship Final – Key moments as Peter Wright defeats Michael Smith

Key moments from the 2022 World Darts Championship Final between Peter Wright and Michael Smith can be watched at the bottom of this piece.

The 2022 World Darts Championship reached its conclusion tonight as Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright defeated Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith.

The winner of the 2022 edition of the biggest prize in darts will take home a cool £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing a decent consolation prize of £200,000.

The prize money for the top two is part of a cumulative £2,500,000 fund for this year’s championship, with losing semi-finalists James Wade and Gary Anderson already taking home £100,000 each after both were defeated on Sunday.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Monday’s World Darts Championship Final…

Who is in the 2022 World Darts Championship Final?

2020 winner Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright will take on Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith, who finished as runner-up ton Michael Van Gerwen in 2019.

Smith may well have the backing of most neutrals after speaking about how success would mean the realisation of his dream.

However, overcoming Wright will be a tough task, with the Scot desperate to become just the sixth player to win the PDC World Darts Championship more than once.

Wright appeared to suffer from fatigue towards the end of his semi-final battle with Gary Anderson, something which Smith may find comfort in, particularly since he had a relatively easy night of it against James Wade.

What TV Channel will it be on?

The final will be broadcast on Sky Sports Darts and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 8pm.

The two finalists are set to approach the oche at around 8.10pm, kicking off what should be a memorable night of darts.

What are the odds?

The bookies are finding it difficult to separate Smith and Wright, with the former available with William Hill at 11/10, at the time of writing.

Wright can be backed with the same company at 8/11.

