World Darts Championship: Full New Year schedule as final eight confirmed

World Darts Championship schedule.

The World Darts Championship is down to the final eight and the full New Year schedule has been confirmed.

This year’s tournament has been a memorable one, featuring last leg-deciders aplenty, a few upsets and a couple of unforgettable nine-dart finishes courtesy of William Borland and Darius Labanauskas.

New Year schedule.

However, it hasn’t all gone swimmingly, with Covid issues surrounding the Alexandra Palace event leading to the withdrawal of three players, including three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen.

Luke Humphries and James Wade are among the quarter-finalists who have benefitted from the resultant byes, and it’s hoped that the final eight will be able to play out the tournament without any further issues.

The whole tournament has been broadcast live on Sky Sports Darts and that will be no different once 2022 begins with four tasty-looking quarter finals. Here’s what we have to look forward to…

World Darts Championship – 1/4 Final line-up.

James Wade v Mervyn King – New Year’s Day – 12.30pm

Luke Humphries v Gary Anderson – New Year’s Day – 2pm

Peter Wright v Callan Rydz – New Year’s Day – 7.30pm

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith – 9pm

Semi-finals.

2 x semi-finals – Sunday January 2nd – 7.30pm

Final.

Monday January 3rd – 8pm

🚨 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🚨 UNBELIEVABLE SCENES AS WILLIE BORLAND STRIKES PERFECTION TO WIN THE DECIDING LEG AND ALLY PALLY HAS ABSOLUTELY ERUPTED! SIMPLY SENSATIONAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/blD182wSXm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

Format for remainder of World Darts Championship.

The quarter-finals will take the format of best of nine sets, so players will need to win five sets in order to book their spot in the final four.

The semi-finals will be first-to-six sets and the final will be first-to-seven, making for what should be an epic encounter, whoever is still involved on Monday night.

𝐇𝐢, 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫'𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐲! 👋 We'll be live from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Darts and it promises to be a brilliant way to start 2022. 🤩 #️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/VIlEExTmHV — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 30, 2021

Who will take home the trophy?

The quarter-final line-up features three former PDC World Darts Champions in Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and the 2021 winner Gerwyn Price.

Price remains the favourite to retain the Sid Waddell Trophy and can be backed at 2/1. Wright is listed at 10/3, while Michael Smith is 5/1 to win the trophy for the first time.

Read More About: Darts, world darts championship