World Darts Championship 2022/23: Full match schedule and how to watch

World Darts Championship schedule.

The 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship schedule has been released, with a number of Irish participants hoping to go deep into the tournament.

Peter Wright will begin the defence of his title on the opening night (December 15th), with a second round meeting against the winner of the first round clash between Dungannon’s Mickey Mansell or Ben Robb of New Zealand.

World Darts Championship – Irish players.

Wright is one of the top 32 players in the PDC Order of Merit who will begin the competition in the second round, which will be played alongside the first round in the lead-up to Christmas.

Co. Meath’s Keane Barry, a UK Open semi-finalist earlier this year, will also be playing on the opening night when he comes up against South African debutant Grant Sampson.

Limerick’s William O’Connor will perform on the second night of action against teenager Beau Greaves, the current World Darts Federation women’s champion.

Greaves is an eight-time PDC Women’s Series winner and her debut at Ally Pally is highly-anticipated, a factor which may add to to the pressure for O’Connor.

Brendan Dolan of Co. Fermanagh will begin in round two with the rest of the Order of Merit, and he will come up against either Jamie Hughes or Jimmy Hendriks.

SCHEDULE! Here's the pre-Christmas schedule for the 2022/23 @CazooUK World Darts Championship, which begins on Thursday December 15! Full Story 👉 https://t.co/Vsa6y94m4B pic.twitter.com/L2qwFuGI8z — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 30, 2022

Schedule.

Women’s World Matchplay winner Fallon Sherrock also opens her challenge on against Ricky Evans for the right to play Joe Cullen in the second round.

World number one Gerwyn Price is set to begin his bid for a second World Championship crown on Monday December 19, with the Welshman up against Luke Woodhouse or Ukrainian debutant Vladyslav Omelchenko in round two.

The World Darts Championship will take a break for the festive season on December 23rd before returning for the third round on December 27th.

The final will be held on Tuesday January 3rd at 8pm.

All of the action will be broadcast on Sky Sports darts, with the following format in place for each round:

First Round – Best of five sets

Second Round – Best of five sets

Third Round – Best of seven sets

Fourth Round – Best of seven sets

Quarter-Finals – Best of nine sets

Semi-Finals – Best of 11 sets

Final – Best of 13 sets

The full match schedule for the World Darts Championship is as follows:

Thursday December 15 (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Mickey Mansell v Ben Robb (R1)

Keane Barry v Grant Sampson (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Nathan Rafferty (R1)

Peter Wright v Mansell/Robb (R2)

Friday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Alan Soutar v Mal Cuming (R1)

Boris Krcmar v Toru Suzuki (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Kim Huybrechts v Barry/Sampson (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

William O‘Connor v Beau Greaves (R1)

Keegan Brown v Florian Hempel (R1)

Michael Smith v Wattimena/Rafferty (R2)

Saturday December 17

Afternoon Session (1100 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Martin Lukeman v Nobuhiro Yamamoto (R1)

Simon Whitlock v Christian Perez (R1)

Adam Gawlas v Richie Burnett (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Soutar/Cuming (R2)

Evening Session (2000 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Ryan Meikle v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Cameron Menzies v Diogo Portela (R1)

Josh Rock v Jose Justicia (R1)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Rodriguez/Ilagan (R2)

Sunday December 18

Afternoon Session (1100 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Madars Razma v Prakash Jiwa (R1)

Karel Sedlacek v Raymond Smith (R1)

Luke Woodhouse v Vladyslav Omelchenko (R1)

Damon Heta v Lewis/Larsson (R2)

Evening Session (2000 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Mike De Decker v Jeff Smith (R1)

Scott Williams v Ryan Joyce (R1)

Matt Campbell v Danny Baggish (R1)

Nathan Aspinall v Krcmar/Suzuki (R2)

Monday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Andrew Gilding v Robert Owen (R1)

Danny Jansen v Paolo Nebrida (R1)

Niels Zonneveld v Lewy Williams (R1)

Jose de Sousa v Whitlock/Perez (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Geert Nentjes v Leonard Gates (R1)

Ritchie Edhouse v David Cameron (R1)

Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Woodhouse/Omelchenko (R2)

Tuesday December 20 (1900 GMT)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Jim Williams v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)

Jamie Hughes v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)

Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Meikle/Ashton (R2)

Wednesday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

2x First Round, 2x Second Round

John O’Shea v Darius Labanauskas (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker v Xicheng Han (R1)

Callan Rydz v Rock/Justicia (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Gilding/Owen (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Mervyn King v Campbell/Baggish (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v O‘Connor/Greaves (R2)

Michael van Gerwen v Zonneveld/L Williams (R2)

Stephen Bunting v Nentjes/Gates (R2)

Thursday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

4x Second Round

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jansen/Nebrida (R2)

Ryan Searle v Gawlas/Burnett (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v De Decker/J Smith (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Sedlacek/R Smith (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Gary Anderson v Razma/Jiwa (R2)

James Wade v J Williams/Bialecki (R2)

Luke Humphries v Brown/Hempel (R2)

Vincent van der Voort v Menzies/Portela (R2)

Friday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

4x Second Round

Brendan Dolan v Hughes/Hendriks (R2)

Chris Dobey v Kleermaker/Han (R2)

Ross Smith v O’Shea/Labanauskas (R2)

Rob Cross v S Williams/Joyce (R2)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round

Martin Schindler v Lukeman/Yamamoto (R2)

Danny Noppert v Edhouse/Cameron (R2)

Jonny Clayton v Beaton/Van Trijp (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evans/Sherrock (R2)

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Third Round

Wednesday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Third Round

Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Friday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Fourth Round

Sunday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Monday January 2 (1930 GMT)

2x Semi-Finals

Tuesday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

