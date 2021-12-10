World Darts Championship 2022 – Everything you need to know including draw, TV details, Irish players and odds

World Darts Championship TV details.

The 2022 PDC World Darts Championship will soon be on your TV, a surefire sign that Christmas is just around the corner.

The showpiece tournament at London’s Alexandra Palace is always one of the most anticipated darts events and this year will be no different.

World Darts Championship – Everything you need to know.

The upcoming edition will have a prize fund of £2.5 million, with a cool £500,000 going to the winner, adding extra incentive for the world’s best players to get their hands on the sport’s most famous trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the World Darts Championship start?

The 2022 World Darts Championship starts on Wednesday December 15th, with the first players stepping up to the oche at 7pm.

There will then be afternoon and evening sessions (beginning at 12.30pm and 7pm) all the way up until December 23rd.

Then, after the festive break, proceedings will resume with the third round on December 27th before it all rumbles towards the final on the evening of Monday January 3rd (8pm).

How can I watch it on TV?

All the coverage of the World Darts Championship will be live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Who is playing when?

The top 32 from the PDC Order of Merit receive byes into the second round.

This includes world number one and 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, who will begin the defence of the title on the opening night against either Ritchie Edhouseor or Lihao Wen.

Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright, the flamboyantly-coiffured 2020 champion, will begin on the evening of Friday December 17th, against the winner of Ryan Meikle and Fabian Schmutzler, while three-time winner Michael van Gerwen can be seen on Saturday December 18th, against Chas Barstow or John Norman Jnr.

Fallon Sherrock has emerged as one of the biggest names in darts, ever since she burst onto the scene at the 2020 World Championship. The Queen of the Palace will get her campaign underway in the first round, when she comes up against Steve Beaton on the evening of Sunday December 19th.

The full draw and match schedule can be viewed here.

What is the Irish interest?

There will be five players from the island of Ireland taking part in the 2022 World Darts Championship.

The most high-profile is Derry’s Daryl Gurney, who begins in round two against Ricky Evans or Nitin Kumar on Thursday December 16th.

Carlow’s Steve Lennon faces Madars Razma in the first round, during the same afternoon session.

William O’Connor of Limerick comes up against Danny Lauby on the evening of Thursday December 16th.

Drogheda teenager Keane Barry is in first round action in the afternoon of Friday December 17th against Royden Lam.

Finally, Brendan Dolan of Fermanagh, as an Order of Merit Member, will come up against Callan Rydz or Yuki Yamada in round two, on the afternoon of Thursday December 23rd.

What are the odds?

Unsurprisingly, Gerwyn Price is the favourite to retain his crown, with Paddy Power offering odds of 4/1 that the Welshman takes home the trophy.

The Iceman is followed by van Gerwen (9/2), Wright (13/2), Jonny Clayton (7/1) and Dimitri van den Bergh (14/1).

