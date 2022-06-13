World Cup of Darts – Draw, schedule and TV details as Irish duo aim for glory

World Cup of Darts.

The 2022 World Cup of Darts takes place in Frankfurt later this week, with William O’Connor and Steve Lennon set to represent the Republic of Ireland.

This will be the 12th edition of the World Cup of Darts, a competition that sees two-player teams representing their countries across four days in a combination of doubles and singles matches.

Irish pair aiming for World Cup of Darts glory.

As of this year’s edition, Limerick native O’Connor has the distinction of being one of only four players to take part in all 12 World Cups, along with Brendan Dolan of Northern Ireland, Mensur Suljovic of Austria and Simon Whitlock of Australia.

The O’Connor/Lennon pairing is also the only Irish team to reach the final of the World Cup, having lost to the Scottish team of Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in 2019.

The will be the sixth consecutive year that O’Connor and Lennon will team up together to represent Ireland in the competition.

What is the format of the World Cup of Darts?

32 countries will take part in a straight knockout competition.

The first round will consist of best-of-nine-leg doubles matches, before the second round, quarter-final and semi-final take the form of two best-of-seven singles matches.

Then, in the final, two best-of-seven singles matches are played, followed by a best-of-seven doubles match.

The Schedule of Play has been confirmed for the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts!🌏🏆 Former champions Wales and Netherlands are in opening night action, while Scotland begin their title defence on Friday. ➡️ https://t.co/Rv492LZdQs pic.twitter.com/Hie8RaGUkw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 12, 2022

Who are Ireland facing first?

O’Connor and Lennon will come up against the Canadian pairing of Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell in the first round.

The match will take place during the Thursday night session which begins at 7pm.

Will the World Cup of Darts be on TV?

All of the action across the four days will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

There will be evening sessions from 7pm on Thursday and Friday, before the second round takes place on Saturday, divided across an afternoon (1pm) and and evening (7pm) session.

The quarter-finals will take place from 1pm on Sunday before the semi-finals and final on Sunday night from 7pm.

The full draw bracket for the 2022 @CazooUK World Cup of Darts. Who do you fancy to win it? pic.twitter.com/PIifVXu6Dd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 9, 2022

What other notable teams are there?

The favourites for the competition are Welsh pair of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton.

Northern Ireland will be represented by Daryl Gurney and the aforementioned Dolan, while a formidable-looking team of Michael Smith and James Wade will step up to the oche for England.

Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will represent the Netherlands, while Wright will be joined by John Henderson to compete for Scotland.

A full list of the pairings can be found here.

