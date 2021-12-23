Limerick’s William O’Connor gives classy message to opponent after World Darts Championship victory

William O’Connor beats Glen Durrant.

William O’Connor gave encouragement to Glen Durrant after the Limerick man knocked the number 24 seed out of the World Darts Championhship.

The result means that O’Connor will participate at the showpiece Alexandra Palace event post-Christmas for the first time, but in truth, he didn’t need to get out of second gear to get past his opponent on Wednesday.

William O’Connor: “Glen wasn’t at his best.”

O’Connor won by three sets to nil and in his post-match interview, the Cappamore native seemed a bit bemused by Durrant’s poor performance.

“I’m happy to win the game but Glen wasn’t at his best,” the 35-year-old shrugged. “What can you take from it really? I don’t know.

“I started off well, I took out the 170 at the start. In my head, I was playing the best version of Glen and when I took out that 170, I said to myself ‘you’ve broke him now, just hold your throw, try and win the set.’

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐎'𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 👏👏 William O'Connor has words of encouragement for his opponent Glen Durrant, as he looks ahead to a clash with Michael Smith 💥 📺 Sky Sports Darts & Main Event

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/e1yXFxOmcs — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 22, 2021

“Glen Durrant is a champion.”

“Then I realised, Glen didn’t show up. I found it very deflating, I suppose is one way of looking at it.”

At the end of the interview, O’Connor eyed up the camera and gave a special message for Durrant, telling viewers that he’s sure his opponent will be back.

“I just want to say one thing. I want to say happy Christmas to Glen, he’s not at his best but I’m sure he’ll come back. He’s a champion and he will come back. From all in Ireland, genuinely.”

𝐎'𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐳𝐳𝐚! 🇮🇪 William O'Connor closes out a comprehensive 3-0 success over three-time Lakeside champion Glen Durrant 🤝 📺 Sky Sports Darts & Main Event

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/8oK7eSCzCs — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 22, 2021

William O’Connor to face Michael Smith.

While Durrant can now relax over the Christmas period, O’Connor will need to put the practice in, ahead of his meeting with Michael Smith in the last 32.

The pair will go head-to-head in the third round during the afternoon session on Monday, December 27th.

Read More About: Darts, William O'Connor