William O’Connor exits World Darts Championship after Gabriel Clemens whitewash

William O’Connor defeated by Gabriel Clemens.

William O’Connor has been eliminated from the World Darts Championship, after a round 2 defeat to Gabriel Clemens on Wednesday night.

The Limerick native came into the match with plenty of confidence after a professional showing against Beau Greaves last Friday, but the German Giant proved too good for him on this occasion.

William O’Connor makes strong start.

O’Connor got off to a fine start, throwing a 100 and a 180 in his first two visits, on his way to winning the opening leg of the first set.

Clemens hit a 180 of his own in the second, before the pair went into a deciding leg level at two apiece.

Both men would display their talents in the hunt for that first set victory, with a 140 from O’Connor coming after another maximum for Clemens.

Gabriel Clemens in fine form.

The Magpie missed his chance to close out an 87 finish, allowing his opponent to break the stalemate with a 36 checkout.

Things looked to be going from bad to worse for O’Connor, as Clemens raced into a 2-0 lead in the second set, before missing the opportunity to close out a 60.

O’Connor took his opportunity with a 73 checkout, before a 180 in the fourth leg helped him pull the set back to 2-2.

However, Clemens provided a magic moment in the deciding leg by checking out a 131, to go 2-0 up in sets.

A STUNNING finish! 🤯 What a performance by Gabriel Clemens 👏 pic.twitter.com/yHKAV9dxBa — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 21, 2022

132 checkout.

Heading into the final set, it looked as though O’Connor’s night was done, especially after Clemens took the first leg.

O’Connor did gain another maximum in leg two before Clemens provided the moment of the match with a sensational 132 finish of two bullseyes and a double 16.

Clemens then went on to secure leg three and complete a 3-0 whitewash to end O’Connor’s hopes of being involved in the post-Christmas festivities at Ally Pally.

