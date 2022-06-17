Vince McMahon steps down as WWE CEO as misconduct allegations probed

Vince McMahon investigated for misconduct.

Vince McMahon has stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO, the company has confirmed in a statement.

The statement comes after allegations of misconduct were made against Mr. McMahon, as well as John Laurinaitis, the WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

McMahon’s daughter Stephanie will now take over as interim CEO and Chairwoman.

WWE statement on misconduct allegations.

‘WWE and the Board of Directors today announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations, and that, effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board until the conclusion of the investigation,’ the statement, issued on Friday reads.

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022

The communication also included quotes from McMahon, as follows:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.

Stephanie McMahon added:

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings.”

WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar https://t.co/FXdiFlpfiq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 15, 2022

What are the allegations?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal alleged that the WWE board is investigating a $3 million hush-money settlement paid by Mr. McMahon to a woman over an alleged affair.

In 1982, Vince McMahon bought the World Wrestling Federation from his father Vincent J. McMahon, and oversaw the company’s rise to national and international success.

