Steph Curry details emotional moment with father after winning fourth NBA Championship

Steph Curry shares moment with father.

Steph Curry has spoken about an emotional moment he shared with his father, following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Championship victory on Thursday night.

The Warriors won game six of their NBA finals series against the Boston Celtics, securing a 4-2 series victory and a fourth Larry O’Brien trophy in the past eight years for the California franchise.

Steph Curry: “My father is proud.”

Curry was his influential self at TD Garden on Thursday, scoring 34 points and picking up the Finals MVP award, with an average of 31.2 points-per-game across the six nights.

Afterwards, the 34-year-old was seen to share an embrace with his father Dell, who himself was an accomplished NBA player throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

“He’s just proud,” Steph explained afterwards. “He played six years in the league and we get to share all of these experiences together, so he was just proud of me.”

Let's hear from Stephen Curry after his team became #NBA champions for a fourth time in eight years… pic.twitter.com/3wgix8uk1v — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry.

This is Curry’s fourth NBA Championship Ring, after he previously helped the Warriors to glory in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

While he is arguably the most high-profile player on the team, the point guard hailed his teammates for the part they played in this year’s success.

“I’m so proud of our group,” he said. “I thank God every day that I get to play this game at the highest level, with some amazing people.

“This is what it’s all about, playing for Championships and what we’ve been through the last three years. At the beginning of the season, nobody thought we’d be here except everybody on this court right now. It’s amazing. It’s very surreal.

Warriors bounce back.

After winning back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018, the Warriors lost the 2019 Finals to the Toronto Raptors. They then failed to make the play-offs in each of the subsequent two Covid-affected seasons.

Will all that behind them now, Curry and teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson can work on climbing the list of players with the most NBA Championships.

The quartet are currently level on four with legendary figures such as LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal, with their own GSW coach Steve Kerr now in their sights on five.

