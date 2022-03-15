Wrestling legend Scott Hall, AKA Razor Ramon, has died aged 63

Scott Hall dead at 63.

Wrestling legend Scott Hall, known widely for his Razor Ramon character, has died aged 63.

Reports emerged on Monday that Hall was to be taken off life support after suffering a number of heart attacks in the aftermath of a hip operation.

Late on Monday night Irish time, the WWE released a statement which said ‘WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.’

Hall was born in Maryland in 1958 and began his career with Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in the mid-1980s and spent time with AWA and WCW before landing in the then-WWF in 1992 as Razor Ramon.

It was as Ramon that Scott reached the height of his fame, with fans being drawn to his ‘Bad Guy’ persona and technical skills that saw him get the better of some of the best in the business.

A ladder match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X in 1994 will live long in the memory, with Ramon coming out on top to take the Intercontinental Championship.

Hall later became known for being a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) faction alongside Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, and it was Nash who revealed the extent of his friend’s condition on Monday.

‘Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,’ Nash wrote at the beginning of a lengthy Instagram post in tribute to Hall.

