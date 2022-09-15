Full Roger Federer statement as tennis legend announces retirement

Roger Federer retirement statement.

Roger Federer has officially announced his retirement from tennis in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-time Grand Slam-winner confirmed that next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final participation in an ATP tour event.

Full Roger Federer statement.

“To my tennis family and beyond,” begins the 41-year-old’s statement.

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

“I know my limits.”

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

End of an era.

In the lengthy statement released on Federer’s social media pages, he goes on to thank his team, family and sponsors, while holding out special for the fans who have followed his incredible career.

“Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans,” he writes. You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me.

“The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy.”

Federer finishes his career having won six Australian Opens, five US Opens, eight Wimbledon titles and one French Open.

This places him third in the all-time list of men’s Grand Slam-winners, behind long-time rivals Rafa Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).

