Rhys McClenaghan unable to speak after historic gold medal performance

Rhys McClenaghan wins gold.

Rhys McClenaghan was unable to give an interview amid the emotion of winning gold at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Co. Down man put in a sensational performance to become Ireland’s first-ever world champion in gymnastics.

Rhys McClenaghan – World champion.

Seconds after his victory was confirmed, McClenaghan was asked for a reaction and after laughing initially, the emotion of it all soon got the better of the 23-year-old before he walked away in tears.

McClenaghan was the third of the eight competitors to step up and achieved a score of 15.300. He then faced an anxious wait to see if he could be beaten, but none of his rivals were able to top his score.

Ahmad Abu al Soud of Jordan took second place, while 38-year-old Armenian Harutyun Merdinyan took third.

🥇 Lost for words @McClenaghanRhys shows what it means to become Ireland’s first world gymnastics champion pic.twitter.com/Csu4L9rQR4 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 5, 2022

Gold medal for Ireland.

McClenaghan qualified for the final after finishing in first place on Monday, with a score of 15.233.

“I know it’s only 50 percent of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that,” he said after that performance.

“I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

That final is now behind him and McClenaghan can sleep well tonight knowing that he has a gold medal in his pocket. A world champion performance.

