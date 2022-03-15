Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle retain Champion Hurdle as “Olé Olé Olé” rings around Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore wins at Cheltenham again.

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle have made history again, by winning a second consecutive Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Honeysuckle was odds-on favourite to retain the prize and she didn’t let punters down by romping home in three minutes and 52 seconds, beating last year’s time of 3:54.

The victory lifted the roof off Cheltenham and afterwards, an emotional Blackmore spoke about what the victory meant to her and her team, particularly as she was able to do it in front of a crowd this year.

THE HISTORY MAKERS! Rachael Blackmore!

Honeysuckle! Win a second Champion Hurdle!#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/C0WPpQmlbP — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 15, 2022

Rachael Blackmore: “It’s just incredible.”

“It’s just incredible,” the Tipperary native said afterwards. “Walking out there in front of the stand, all the people, it’s just such a special place.

“I’m so lucky to be riding winners here. It’s so nice to have Kenny (owner Kenneth Alexander) here, he missed it last year. She’s just incredible.”

Honeysuckle finished ahead of Epatante, who won the race in 2020, and Zanahiyr. After doing so, Blackmore was happy to share credit with the eight-year-old mare.

“She kind of decides in a race when she’s happy to go and I haven’t stopped her from doing that yet. She’s just an incredible mare.

“The work that goes into her at home as well is unbelievable, Henry (De Bromhead, trainer) has got a massive team of staff down in Knockeen and they deserve all the credit for this as well.”

Irish rejoice at Cheltenham.

It didn’t take long for “Olé Olé Olé” to ring around Cheltenham as the Irish attendees basked in Blackmore’s success, with many of them surely toasting their good judgement in backing the winner.

Blackmore has started 2022 just where she left off in 2021, when she won the RTE Sportsperson of the Year as well as the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

Read More About: Cheltenham, Rachael Blackmore