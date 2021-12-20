Rachael Blackmore becomes first Irish winner of BBC Sport World Sport Star award

Rachael Blackmore wins BBC prize.

Rachael Blackmore wrapped up a glittering weekend by winning the BBC World Sport Star prize at the Sport Personality of the Year award ceremony on Sunday night.

The previous night, the jockey had been named RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year, meaning she has now been recognised for her remarkable 2021 achievements on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Rachael Blackmore joins illustrious list of names.

The Tipperary woman is the first Irish winner of the BBC World Sport Star award since its introduction in 1960, with previous recipients including Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and Cristiano Ronaldo.

MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov had previously been in possession of the trophy, after winning at it the 2020 ceremony.

Blackmore had intended to attend Sunday night’s ceremony but was delayed at Manchester Airport, meaning she accepted the prize via video-link.

Rachael Blackmore: “I feel privileged.”

“It was just an incredible year,” the 32-year-old said. “The reaction has been brilliant. When you can bring a bit of joy to more people, that makes it more special.

“I feel very, very privileged to have had the year I’ve had. The support has been in incredible. I got such a kick out of being on the list of nominees. It’s kind of overwhelming.”

Earlier this year, Blackmore became the first woman to win the Grand National, as well as the first woman to win the leading rider title at Cheltenham, having won six races, including the Champion Hurdle at the 2021 festival.

Emma Raducanu wins main prize.

The main Sports Personality prize went to 19-year-old tennis sensation Emma Raducanu after a breakthrough year that saw her win the US Open and reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Also accepting her award via video-link, Raducanu said: “Thanks to all the fans and voters, this year has been insane. The energy this year playing at Wimbledon in front of my home crowd, that was something I’ve never felt before.”

The youngster beat off competition from fellow nominees Tyson Fury, Raheem Sterling, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley and Sarah Storey.

