Premier League Darts – TV info, participants and format for 2022 edition

Premier League Darts.

Premier League Darts is back, breathing fresh life into Thursday evenings for fans of the arrows.

The 2022 edition has fewer players. and a tweaked format. But with fans back in the arenas, the entertainment value is sure to be just as high.

Defending Premier League Darts champion Johnny Clayton is among the eight players taking part and everything you need to know can be found below.

What is the format of 2022 Premier League Darts?

The 2022 edition of Premier League Darts takes the form of weekly tournaments, with players who progress furthest getting the most points.

Each Thursday will see the eight participants divided into four quarter-finals, with the winners progressing to a semi-final, and then a final, all in the same night.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 Here are the confirmed fixtures for the 17 nights of 2022 @CazooUK Premier League action! ➡️ https://t.co/qeOVxyWUrG pic.twitter.com/mREWhD4QnD — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 1, 2022

Points system.

Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win, before doing it all again the following week, starting off against a different quarter-final opponent each time.

This will take place over 16 nights before the play-offs in June when the top four players in the league table will contest the two knockout semi-finals, with 1st playing 4th and 2nd playing 3rd.

Each match will be played in a best-of-11-leg format.

Who is taking part in Premier League Darts?

In the new format consisting of just eight players (as opposed to 10 previously), the top six players in the PDC Order of Merit are joined by Clayton as reigning champion, as well as Joe Cullen, who was included after his Masters victory last weekend.

The full field is as follows:

– Gerwyn Price

– Michael van Gerwen

– Michael Smith

– Peter Wright

– Gary Anderson

– James Wade

– Jonny Clayton

– Joe Cullen

THE ANNOUNCEMENT IS FINALLY HERE! 🎯 Joe Cullen has been included in the Premier League for the first time 💥 Full line-up 👇👇👇 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 31, 2022

Will it all be televised?

Absolutely. Sky Sports will be broadcasting every minute of the tournament, from a different city each Thursday night.

For those interested, the competition comes to the 3 Arena in Dublin on April 22nd, after being in Belfast on Feburary 17th.

Other Premier League Darts cities this year include Rotterdam, Berlin, as well as 13 venues across Britain.

It all gets underway on Thursday February 3rd at 7pm.

Read More About: Darts, premier league darts