Premier League Darts in Dublin: Day, TV details and ticket info as the world’s best roll into town

Premier League Darts Dublin.

Premier League Darts rolls into Dublin this week, with eight of the world’s best players set to compete at a packed 3 Arena.

Dublin is one of the 17 venues for this year’s Cazoo Premier League, with the city hosting the fourth Thursday night of action.

This year’s competition has already been to Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow and another packed house is expected on Dublin’s Docklands later this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League Darts event in Dublin.

When does Premier League Darts take place in Dublin?

Premier League Darts takes place at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Thursday February 23rd, with the action getting underway just after 7pm.

Who is taking part and what is the format?

Eight of the biggest stars in darts will be throwing their arrows in front of a raucous Irish crowd.

Michael Smith, Gerywn Price, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Nathan Aspinall, Dmitri van den Bergh, Chris Dobey will all take part in a format that sees the participants divided into four quarter-finals, with the winners progressing to a semi-final, and then a final, all in the same night.

So, attendees are guaranteed to see seven matches of top-class darts, all in a best-of-11-leg format.

The quarter-final draw for the Dublin section of the competition is as follows:

Smith v Wright

Price v Van den Bergh

Clayton v Aspinall

Dobey v Van Gerwen.

SMITH LEADS THE WAY 🔢 Michael Smith goes top of the table after Night Three of the 2023 Cazoo Premier League… Here's how the League Table shapes up! #PLDarts pic.twitter.com/zQJ37hrROE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 16, 2023

Premier League table.

Every throw counts towards the Premier League table, with players picking up two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

After three nights of action, Smith and Aspinall lead the way on seven points each, followed by Price, Dobey and van den Bergh on five.

At the end of the 16 nights, the top-four players will compete in the play-offs in London on May 25th, with 1st playing 4th and 2nd playing 3rd, before the two winners go head-to-head to be crowned 2023 Premier League champion.

Are tickets still available?

According to Ticketmaster, a limited number of tickets for the event are still available. Fans looking for priority access for the 2024 event can register their interest here.

How can I watch Premier League Darts in Dublin on TV?

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Non-Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch a full repeat on Sky Sports Mix from 8am on Friday.

Sky Sports Mix is available to Virgin Media customers on channel 409, and to Sky customers on channel 145.

