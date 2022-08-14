Paul O’Donovan on giving the Italians “a big auld shoulder” ahead of gold medal victory

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy came out on top in Munich on Sunday, as they won gold in the lightweight double sculls final at the European Championships.

The Irish pair were in second for much of the race but caught up with Switzerland, who ended up finishing third behind Italy.

With 500 metres to go, the Olympic champions pulled clear and got to the line after 6 minutes and 34.72 seconds, before O’Donovan reflected on his encounter with the Italian crew ahead of the race.

𝑮𝑶𝑳𝑫 𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑰𝑹𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑫!! 🥇 Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have won the lightweight double sculls A final at the European Championships in Munich 🚣‍♀️ What an achievement 👏 ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/HAUbRt0N9L — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 14, 2022

Paul O’Donovan on latest success.

“There’s no point worrying what the others are going to do too much,” the Corkonian told RTE. “We can’t pull into their lane, you’ll get disqualified but I went up to the Italians before and gave them a big auld shoulder as they were launching the boat, it kind of shook them, they knew what was going to come then down the middle of the track.

“Fortunately then, Fintan was able to step up and deliver that to them, the final blow, as they call it.

“I don’t think there was much communication during that race, maybe one or two words,” added McCarthy. “You can feel it I think. I don’t know were we going that fast in the last, there was a big old gust coming and we were losing a bit of power, but the damage was done at that stage.”

'There's no point worrying what the others are going to do… I went up to the Italians and gave the them a big auld shoulder' Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy enjoyed this morning's lightweight double sculls final where they took gold for Ireland 🥇 🇮🇪 #Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/9sCNOohJHL — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2022

Mixed results for Irish rowers.

O’Donovan and McCarthy’s success on Sunday comes a year after they won gold at the Olympics and just a day after the Irish quartet of Tara Hanlon, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Natalie Long won silver in the women’s four in Munich.

Unfortunately for Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen, they missed out on a medal on Sunday, when they finished fourth in their lightweight women’s double sculls final.

