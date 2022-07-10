Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic in friendly Instagram exchange ahead of Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have been engaging in some friendly Instagram exchanges ahead of their meeting in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday afternoon.

There was no love lost between the pair in the past, with Kyrgios stating in 2019 that he “can’t stand” the Serbian and that “Djokovic just riles me the wrong way.”

A new bromance.

However, a new-found respect emerged between the duo during the controversy of Djokovic being denied entry into Australia to compete in the Australian Open, due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Kyrgios was a prominent voice who spoke in defence of Djokovic during his detention ordeal, and that hasn’t been forgotten, with the Australian stating earlier this week that a new “bromance” is budding between the pair.

This was apparently confirmed on Saturday, when the finalists exchanged posts on Instagram Stories, just hours before their centre court showdown on Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic exchange messages.

‘We friends now?’ posted Kyrgios, while tagging Djokovic, while sharing journalist’s tweet of a recent conversation which went as follows:

‘Novak: It took you five years to say something nice about me, haha.

Nick: But I defended you when it mattered!

Novak: You did, I appreciate that.’

Winner buys dinner.

Djokovic quickly fired back with ‘If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept, p.s., winner of tomorrow pays,’ before Kyrgios finished the exchange with ‘deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.’

That last line was likely a reference to Djokovic’s antics during the height of the pandemic in 2020, something which Kyrgios took exception to at the time, by retweeting a video of the Serb dancing topless.

‘Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19,’ began the tweet by Kyrgios, posted on June 23rd 2020.

‘Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Wimbledon final.

It’s fairly unusual to see two competitors chatting so jovially so close to a major final, and we’ll be able to find out who’s paying for dinner when the Wimbledon final gets underway at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Djokovic will be hoping to win a remarkable 21st Grand Slam, and seventh Wimbledon title, while Kyrgios will be competing in his first ever major final.

