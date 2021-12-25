Five NBA matches live on free-to-air Irish TV on Christmas Day

Live NBA on TV on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day has arrived and the NBA is on hand to keep the boredom at bay for sports fans around Ireland, with five live games on TV.

On this side of the pond, we’re used to seeing footballers and rugby players don their boots on St. Stephen’s Day but generally December 25th is a sport-free zone.

Five NBA games live on TV.

Not so in the US, where the dedicated athletes of the NBA are on hand to keep us entertained throughout the big day.

Here in Ireland, all of the games will be broadcast on Sky Sports Mix, which can be found at channel 409 if you’re a Virgin customer, or 145 if you’re on Sky.

Between Christmas evening and the early hours of the 26th, there will be five live NBA matches and here’s what they have in store…

(All times GMT)

NBA Christmas Day

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks – 5pm – Sky Sports Mix

It all gets underway at 5pm. Both teams have underperformed this season and lie side-by-side in 11th and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks – 7.30pm – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

The NBA champions from Milwaukee are finding some form after a slow start to their title defence.

Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors – 10pm – Sky Sports Mix

Worth tuning in just to see the Suns’ Chris Paul go up against Steph Curry, who is fresh off the back of clinching the NBA’s all-time three point record.

Brooklyn Nets @ LA Lakers – 1am – Sky Sports Mix

Heading into the early hours now. Another team who have endured a slow start, the Lakers will be looking to put that right as they host the Eastern Conference leaders.

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz – 3.30am – Sky Sports Mix

It’s been a long evening and if you’re still up at this time, fair play.

Despite having plenty of talent, Jazz have flattered to deceive in recent years. A big Christmas Day victory should silence some of the doubters.

