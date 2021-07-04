Bucks and Suns looking to end long barren spells.

No matter what happens in the NBA Finals this year, one franchise will finally put a miserable title drought to an end.

Previous heartbreak for both Bucks and Suns.

Eastern Conference champions the Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Phoenix Suns, who defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in this year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Bucks, who overcame the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference decider, are looking to win a first NBA title since 1971, when they swept aside the Baltimore Bullets by a score of 4-0.

The Suns are yet to win an NBA title since joining the league in 1968, but they did reach the Finals in 1976 and 1993, losing out on the latter occasion to a Michael Jordan-inspired Chicago Bulls.

Bucks hoping for Giannis recovery.

The Bucks will be sweating on the fitness of talismanic forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed out on the final two games against the Hawks due to a hyperextended left knee.

With the NBA Finals getting underway on Tuesday night, the clock is certainly ticking and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has said that “It’s just a day to day thing. We’ll update it when appropriate. The conversations between he and myself, it’s kind of private and we’ll see where he is each day.”

Antetokounmpo’s absence from the team appeared to have little effect on his team mates, who won both games that he missed out on, beating the Hawks by a series total of 4-2.

The Suns won their series against The Clippers by the same score, completing their victory with a 130-103 win on Wednesday.

Bucks and Suns stand on the brink of history.

The NBA Finals uses a best-of-seven format, with the Suns hosting the Bucks for the opening two games, before travelling to Milwaukee for game three and game four.

The meeting of the Bucks and the Suns will be the first NBA Finals since 1998 that hasn’t featured a team from California, Texas or Florida.

Whatever the outcome, one set of supporters will be able to toast the end of a long barren spell by the time the series wraps up.

