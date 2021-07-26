Irish swimmer Mona McSharry will compete in the 100m breaststroke final.

Mona McSharry will take to the pool in Tokyo in the early hours of Tuesday morning as she participates in the 100m breaststroke final, and here’s how you can watch it.

The Sligo swimmer qualified for the 100m breaststroke final early on Monday, by finishing fourth in her semi-final with a time of 1:06.59.

In doing so, McSharry became the first Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final since 1996.

Mona McSharry: “It’s just amazing.”

After her semi-final, the overjoyed 20-year-old told RTE: “It’s just amazing. This is my first event ever at The Olympics and I made it into a final. I can’t but be happy with that.”

When told that she was only the second Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final, McSharry responded by saying: “I didn’t actually know that! That’s amazing. It’s just so great to be here and get to experience this, especially with the past year-and-a-half that everyone has had. It’s just great, I love it.”

Mona McSharry: What time is the Olympics 100m breaststroke final and how can I watch it?

Mona McSharry will compete in the 100m breaststroke final at 3.17 am Irish time on Tuesday and it will be broadcast on RTÉ 2. You can also stream it live on the RTÉ Player.

Who will Mona McSharry be up against?

McSharry has done brilliantly to get this far but coming in as the slowest of eight qualifiers, she still has plenty to do to secure a medal.

Standing in her way are the likes of Olympic champion Lilly King of the USA as well as current European champion Sophie Hansson of Sweden.

What else will Mona McSharry be competing in at the 2020 Olympics?

After her 100m breaststroke final in the early hours of Tuesday, McSharry will prepare to compete in the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday.

What medals has she won previously?

McSharry showed her potential by winning gold in the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke at the 2017 European Junior Swimming Championships in Israel.

