The moment the Milwaukee Bucks knew their 50-year wait for an NBA title was over

by James Fenton

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns last night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have ended a 50-year wait for an NBA title after defeating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the finals series.

Thanks largely to an incredible performance from Greek talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks won game six by a score of 105-98.

50-year wait ended.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points and 14 rebounds to help secure the seven-game series and secure the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship since 1971, when they were led by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Giannis, who was born in Athens in 1994, became just the the seventh player ever to score 50 points in an NBA finals game.

17,000 fans were inside the Fiserv Forum to watch the Milwaukee Bucks make history and this is the moment that they knew their victory was confirmed…

Milwaukee Bucks coach: “Giannis is a special leader”

Speaking afterwards, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said: “I’ve learned so much from him (Antetokounmpo). He’s a special leader. These players are champions every day. They’ve embraced getting better every day.”

Antetokounmpo’s appearance at the series was in doubt after he missed the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks due to a hyperextended left knee.

Bucks turn series around.

The Milwaukee Bucks were initially 2-0 down in the NBA Finals series after The Suns won the opening two games. A 41-point haul by Antetokounmpo in game three helped begin the remarkable around.

milwaukee bucks

Last night, the game was tied at 77-apiece after three quarters before Antetokounmpo scored 13 in the final period to lead Milwaukee to its first championship since 1971.

Crowds gathered in Milwaukee to witness the historic moment for the Bucks.

READ NEXT: Arsenal pre-season in chaos as U.S. trip cancelled

