Michael Smith hits out at trolls in heartfelt social media post

Michael Smith hits out at trolls.

The 2022 World Darts Championship runner-up Michael Smith has hit out at online trolls in a heartfelt post on social media.

Smith, nicknamed Bully Boy, has yet to win a PDC major title but has lost in seven finals, including the 2019 and 2022 World Darts Championship, as well as the UK Open just last weekend.

Given the nature of modern sport, this record has attracted plenty of online criticism and on Wednesday afternoon, Smith took to his social media platforms to highlight his struggle to reach the top of his sport.

Michael Smith on his struggle to the top.

‘Don’t feel the need to say this but want to,’ the 31-year-old wrote. ‘For all the trolls with the messages of abuse, I’ll let you into a little secret of my life.

‘Yes it hurts bad losing finals and still not having that major in my locker. But nine years ago, when I met my Mrs and didn’t have a pot to piss in and my sister had to pay for flights for me to go and see Dags (his wife, Dagmara) or get home because I couldn’t afford it. But fast forward to me writing this message.

‘I’m married, I have two kids and living a life I didn’t think was possible all those years ago. And this isn’t a flex this is a positive post.

‘One day, I’ll get what I’m worth.’

Smith then reflects on how he has recovered from his first major final defeat, which came at the hands of Michael van Gerwen in the 2018 Premier League.

‘I lost the Premier League Final and was overjoyed just to be there but did wonder would I ever make another final will I ever get that chance to compete at that level.

‘But time and time again I have my wobble and then straight back on the board and keep fighting the way I know how just always remembering what and how it felt not having anything and struggling to even pay a £20 flight from Dublin.

‘I’ve always gone to darts and give more then 100% to get what I’m worth and not what I think I deserve things are ain’t so easy in life if you think you deserve this and that. You have to fight and wait you’re turn in the line. One day I’ll get what I’m worth and one day this post will be irrelevant.’

Gerwyn Price on Michael Smith.

Earlier this week, rival Gerwyn Price showed what a classy opponent Smith can be, by sharing a text message exchange in which the pair shared their admiration for each other.

Currently sitting at number four in the world, Smith remains one of the most feared players on the circuit and while he is still awaiting that first major prize, you sense it won’t be long before he’s silencing the critics even further.

