World Darts champ Michael Smith explains his recent charitable deed in Galway

World Darts champion Michael Smith has explained the thought process behind a charitable deed he undertook in Galway last month.

Smith was in the Irish city to take part in an exhibition at Kennedy’s Bar in Eyre Square, alongside fellow darts professional Ian ‘Diamond’ White.

According to the Connacht Tribune, the event was organised by local man Liam Maloney in aid of the Galway Parkinson’s Association.

That one charitable gesture clearly wasn’t enough for Smith though, as he also took time out to help with COPE Galway’s Christmas sleep-out.

The Tribune reports that Smith “decided off his own bat to head for Shop Street to see another charity event,” and the 32-year-old has now taken to Twitter to shed some light on what happened.

in Galway paper today. This was December 9th and I’d just finished a exhibition and went back to change and go out for a few drinks. But saw these lot helping out for charity so thought I’d hold my plans and help out the homeless one selfless act to help the homeless pic.twitter.com/HUDPTQgmFM — Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 18, 2023

“A real interest.”

“In Galway paper today,” he posted on Wednesday afternoon, along with a picture of the Connacht Tribune’s newspaper article.

“This was December 9th and I’d just finished an exhibition and went back to change and go out for a few drinks. But saw these lot helping out for charity so thought I’d hold my plans and help out the homeless.”

According to the paper, ‘Bully Boy’ showed “a real interest in homelessness and he even shook a bucket to collect cash from passers-by.”

He’s said to have stayed for three-quarters of an hour, engaging with those sleeping out and impressing locals with his interest in the event.

THE BEST LEG OF ALL TIME! 🤯🔥 MICHAEL VAN GERWEN MISSES D12 FOR A NINE-DARTER, AND THEN SMITH PINS A PERFECT LEG HIMSELF! ONE OF THE GREATEST THINGS YOU'LL EVER SEE IN SPORT. pic.twitter.com/WyKWFcxq5V — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2023

World Darts Final.

Of course, back then, he was simply Michael Smith as opposed to “World champion Michael Smith,” as it wasn’t until January 3rd that the St. Helen’s native defeated Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship Final in London.

It was the third time that Smith appeared in the final, having lost in 2019 and 2022, and he eventually got over the line in a match that will be remembered for his sensational nine-dart finish in the second set.

