Lewis Hamilton hits back at talk of disagreement with his team

Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram earlier today to claim that he was not happy about how his disagreement with his team had been perceived in the media.

The Mercedes driver said, “I have seen some of the press this morning which has made a bit too much of the incident in yesterday’s race of when to pit.

It isn’t true to say I’m furious with my team.”

What incident is Lewis Hamilton referring to?

During the Turkish GP at the weekend, Hamilton’s crew requested he change his intermediate tyres but Hamilton disagreed and continued on. Eventually, he agreed to do so with just eight laps left to go.

Hamilton became audibly frustrated as he lost two positions after pulling into the pit. He could be heard saying “**** man why’d you give up that space? We shouldn’t have come in. I told you.”

After the race, Hamilton maintained his frustration and thought that staying out would have been the best decision. “I feel like I should have stayed out,” Hamilton told F1. “My gut feeling was to stay out, and I feel like that’s what I should have done. So I’m frustrated in myself for not following my gut.”

Toto Wolff’s Reaction

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff made sure to back his team though and insisted that the decision to pit earlier was done in the interest of not just aiming for P3, but also aiming to move up the podium.

Wolff believed that Hamilton was missing the comparison with other drivers who had switched off the intermediate tyres and that he would have benefitted from coming in earlier but admitted that was easier to see in hindsight.

“The correct call would probably have been taking it very conservative and pitting when everybody else pitted for the inters, coming out behind Perez and Leclerc and fighting with them for P3. That was probably correct, but that is only with hindsight.”

He also claimed that staying on the worn tires would have only caused more issues.”DNFing and losing all the points, that’s obviously catastrophic. We would have been caught up by Leclerc and Perez anyway if we had tried to stay out, so that wouldn’t have worked.”

Lewis Hamilton’s thoughts on the coverage.

As well as clarifying the situation on his Instagram story, Hamilton explained why he felt his frustration was appropriate.

“Don’t ever expect me to be all polite and calm on the radio when I’m racing, we are all very passionate and in the heat of the moment that passion can come out, as it does for all drivers.” He continued to say, “My heart and spirit are out there on the track, it’s the fire in me that’s gotten this far.”

Public response.

A large number of fans have taken to social media to defend Hamilton with one Twitter user posting the following video to recall a Vettel response to a similar situation.

I see some people getting angry with Lewis Hamilton for complaining about how the strategy went. I see some people complaining about Yuki Tsunoda frustrations on team radios. Here’s what Sebastian Vettel said in 2018… pic.twitter.com/47qixjIWMB — isa 🏎 (@f1witch_) October 11, 2021

