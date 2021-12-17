Meath teenager named after Roy Keane progresses at World Darts Championship

Keane Barry progresses at World Darts.

Meath teenager Keane Barry has progressed to the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time after.a dramatic victory over Royden Lam.

The 19-year-old defeated his opponent by a score of 3 sets to 2 on Friday afternoon to take his place in round two at the third time of asking, having fallen at the first hurdle in the 2020 and 2021 World Championships.

Lam makes life difficult for Barry.

Barry, a former BDO and JDC World Youth Champion, fired himself into a 2-0 lead before Lam pulled one back by winning a dramatic third set.

As Barry’s level dropped, Lam managed to get another set under his belt, setting up a winner-takes-all final set, which Keane eventually wrapped up with a double 2 after Lam hit a bust.

Midway through the first set, commentator Adam Smith told Sky Sports viewers that Barry was named after legendary Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane.

"Keane Barry….named after Roy Keane…but his dad didn't like the name Roy" Anddddd he's off.

Barry family influenced by Saipan?

“Named after Roy Keane but his dad didn’t like the name Roy,” Smith said as the youngster went about his business.

Barry’s birthdate (25th June 2002) means it’s no surprise that his namesake was on his dad’s mind upon the arrival of his son.

The younger Keane bounced into the world just weeks after the Saipan incident threatened to divide a nation in two ahead of the 2002 World Cup.

It’s clear which side of the Roy Keane v Mick McCarthy feud Keane Barry’s father was on and even though Ireland were already eliminated from the tournament when his son was born, he’s sure to have been wondering how much of a difference the ex-Manchester United skipper could have made.

Keane Barry faces Johnny Clayton next.

After eliminating Lam, Barry now faces a sterner test in the form of Grand Prix champion and World Number eight Johnny Clayton.

The Welshman will face Barry in round two this coming Sunday in the evening session at Alexandra Palace and you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on Sky Sports Darts.

𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃! 🇮🇪 Keane Barry survives a major scare to secure his first victory at the PDC World Championship 🤝 That was tense! 😳 📺 Sky Sports Darts & Main Event

📱 Live stream:

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/wqYfZAucg0 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 17, 2021

Barry’s victory comes after fellow Irishmen Steve Lennon and William O’Connor also made it through to the second round at this year’s World Darts Championship.

