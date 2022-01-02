Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be held in Ireland, among other countries

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship to be rotated.

Gerwyn Price has called for the hosting of the World Darts Championship to be held in Ireland, among other countries, after his quarter-final exit at the hands of Michael Smith on Saturday night.

Price fell 5-4 to his opponent and throughout their match, the Welshman was faced with jeering from the Alexandra Palace crowd.

Gerwyn Price: “I am gutted.”

At one point, the defending champion made his feelings clear to officials but the abuse wasn’t anything new, with Price regularly being faced with taunting from the audience, something which many feel is partly down to his exuberant celebrations.

The 36-year-old has been busy on Instagram Stories since his defeat, firstly posting the simple message “cheats,” seemingly aimed at those who were trying to put him off.

The 2021 champion then added that he was ““absolutely gutted to go out in the last eight of the World Championship” and promised: “I will get stronger, I will come back better, I will practice harder, I will sacrifice more, I will succeed, I will do everything it takes to be the best.”

Gerwyn Price: “Wales, Scotland, Ireland, England, Europe.”

Price’s latest post appears suggests that the World Championship should be taken away from Alexandra Palace, the London venue where it has been held since 2008.

“It’s only fair if the World Championships are held in each country,” he writes.

“Wales, Scotland, Ireland, England, Europe. Next year in Wales please.”

Price clearly feels he would benefit from having some home support and it’s difficult to argue with him in some respects.

Earlier in this year’s tournament, Sky Sports opted to “mute” the audience as Price was faced with lewd chants seemingly aimed at his Welsh heritage, while it’s quite common for English players to receive the full backing of the Ally Pally crowd.

Ally Pally.

Ally Pally has hosted the World Darts Championship since 2008, when it took over from the Circus Tavern in Essex.

Irish players who could benefit from a move to other nations include 19-year-old Keane Barry, who pushed Jonny Clayton all the way in his second round match this year, and William O’Connor, who memorably received an electrifying reception at Dublin’s 3 Arena during the 2020 Premier League.

