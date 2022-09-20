Gerwyn Price has predicted he will be “unbeatable” in three years’ time

Gerwyn Price predicts he will be “unbeatable”.

Gerwyn Price has predicted that he will be unbeatable in three years’ time, after winning the World Series of Darts Finals over the weekend.

The Welshman came out on top in Amsterdam by beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final on the Dutchman’s home soil.

World Series of Darts.

The Iceman won by 11 legs to 10 in a thrilling victory on Sunday night, after getting the better of the likes of Joe Cullen and James Wade across the weekend.

It was the second time in three years that Price has won the competition, and afterwards he put his victory down to having more experience than his opponent.

Gerwyn Price: “Fair play to Dirk.”

“I think I’ve got a little bit more composure and experience than Dirk and that counted,” said Price. “To play a Dutch player in the final is always going to be tough and I let him off the hook a couple of times.

“I think I could have been 7-3 up at the second break but I let him back in the game at 5-5. Fair play to Dirk, he came back at me well. It was a great game.”

Two-time 🏆👍 World number one Gerwyn Price wins the World Series of Darts Finals for the second time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MaopS0zgY8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 18, 2022

From rugby to darts.

Price only began playing darts full-time in 2014 and has since gone on to win a number of honours, including the holy grail of the World Championship in 2021.

He had previously played rugby union for Neath, Cross Keys and Glasgow Warriors, as well as rugby league for South Wales Scorpions, and once harboured a dream to represent his country at international level.

Despite never wearing the famous red shirt, his successful career in darts is a decent alternative and the 37-year-old now feels that he can only get better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerwyn Price (@gerwynpriceiceman180)

“I will pretty much be unbeatable.”

“I reckon in three years’ time I will pretty much be unbeatable,” he added. “Everyone else that is here now is experienced. Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen – even Jonny Clayton did a lot of BDO stuff with Wales.

“I’m really new to this compared to those players, so another three years where I can improve a lot more, and I will be very tough to beat.”

There are plenty of darts to be thrown between now and the beginning of the World Championship on December 15th, when Price is sure to be one of the favourites to take the coveted crown, just as he did in January 2021.

Read More About: Darts, Gerwyn Price