Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld: Time and TV info for World Darts clash

Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld: Time and TV info.

Gerwyn Price faces Raymond van Barneveld in the World Darts Championship, with the Welshman hoping to beat the Dutchman for the first time in a televised clash.

The match between the two heavyweights will arguably be the most-anticipated of all of the last-32 ties, and it’s Van Barneveld who would appear to have the edge heading into it.

Price v Van Barneveld.

The five-time World Champion has won six and drawn one of his eight meetings with Price, including three successive victories throughout 2022.

Price has never beaten Van Barneveld in a televised event and will need to improve on his round 2 performance against Luke Woodhouse if he wants to change that.

The 37-year-old was fairly sluggish in his opening game, losing the first set before rallying to win 3-1.

Van Barneveld beat Ryan Meikle by the same scoreline, despite being struck with food poisoning ahead of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld on Tuesday night.

What day and time does Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld take place?

Price v Van Barneveld takes place on Tuesday December 27th and will be the fifth match of the first post-Christmas day of action at Alexandra Palace.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8.25pm, following the conclusion of Jim Williams against Gabriel Clemens.

How can I watch Price v Van Barneveld?

Price v Van Barneveld will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Darts, just like every other match at the 2023 Cazoo World Championship.

It will be the second game of Tuesday night’s evening session, after Williams v Clemens, and before defending champions Peter Wright takes on Kim Huybrechts.

What a game last night. Ryan played fantastic and I really had to dig deep to find the strength to win especially not feeling 100%.

Thank you to the Barney Army your support is fantastic as always.

Thank you to my sponsors @TargetDarts @TOTODartKings #DartsWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/AvU5S9H6If — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) December 21, 2022

What is the format?

All matches in the final-32 will take a best-of-seven-sets format.

What have they said?

Despite his strong record against Price, Van Barneveld isn’t taking anything for granted ahead of the match.

“I beat Gerwyn in the group stage at the Grand Slam of Darts, and everyone was thinking: ‘Ray playing Gerwyn in a best of 31 – he can’t do this’, but I did,” the 55-year-old told the PDC website.

“I feel comfortable and if you believe and you have the willpower to succeed – you can do it. I have this willpower, but statistics don’t matter. Tuesday is a new day.

“We both have to work hard to make this a fantastic game and I’m really looking forward to this, because I love to play Gerwyn.”

What a way to end a fantastic 3 weeks for the World Series especially with my family & great friends thanks again all for the support really appreciate it @OfficialPDC @reddragondarts @TuffStuff_UK @MarshallMotorGp @valleywaterserv 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4AcbbBuxwi — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) August 29, 2022

“I’m ready for it.”

The aim for Price is to regain the trophy he won in 2021 and he appears to be looking forward to the challenge.

“When my back is against the wall and I need to have those big moments, they are there,” he said. “In the last three or four months I’ve started to find my feet again. I know in my head that the form is there, and I know how well I can play.

“Raymond is playing some decent darts lately. It’s going to be a fantastic game, but I’m ready for it.”

Read More About: Darts, Gerwyn Price, raymond van barneveld, world darts championship