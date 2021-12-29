Gerwyn Price calls for postponement of World Darts Championship

Gerwyn Price calls for World Darts Championship postponement.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price has called for the World Darts Championship to be postponed after Dave Chisnall became the latest player to test positive for Covid-19.

Chisnall was forced to withdraw from the tournament on the day of his fourth round clash with Luke Humphries, a fate also suffered by Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort before him.

Gerwyn Price takes to Instagram.

There are fears that the increasing cases could affect the integrity of the competition and Price, the bookies’ favourite to retain his crown, has suggested that it might be time to postpone.

“Tournament needs to be postponed,” the Welshman posted on his Instagram Stories.

“I’ve been in their position so I feel for the players that have had to withdraw, there’s a lot of hard work gone into getting events like the World Championship so postponing probably isn’t the best option,” he added, seeming to backtrack a little.

“But it’s an option I wouldn’t disagree with. Time to keep myself safe and out of touch. Keep safe all.”

Gerwyn Price marches on at World Darts Championship.

Price is next due to step up to the oche against Dirk van Duijvenbode on Wednesday night, after reaching the last 16 for the third consecutive year.

The champion began his campaign with a 3-1 victory over Richie Edhouse pre-Christmas, before disposing of Kim Huybrechts in an epic encounter on Monday night.

Huybrechts and Price couldn’t be separated, with the Welshmen eventually winning a sudden death leg to finally shake off the Belgian.

World Darts Championship hit by Covid issues.

The withdrawal of Van Gerwen, three-time champion and one of the most feared players in the sport, would appear to open the door further for Price to win a second-consecutive title.

Other players that will fancy their chances include 2020 champion Peter Wright and Price’s fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton, who would love to add a maiden Sid Waddell Trophy to the Masters, Premier League and World Grand Prix titles he has won over the course of 2021.

