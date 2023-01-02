Gerwyn Price casts doubt on darts future before Instagram posts go missing

Gerwyn Price explains use of ear defenders.

Gerwyn Price’s entire Instagram account has been wiped, after his World Darts Championship quarter-final defeat to Gabriel Clemens on Sunday night.

He has also explained why he wore ear defenders during the defeat, while hinting that he may not be back at the competition next year.

After falling behind 3-1 in sets, the Welshman returned to the stage wearing the bulky headwear, in an apparent attempt at blocking out the noise of the Ally Pally crowd.

Price has always had something of a tetchy relationship with darts fans, and has often been on the receiving end of abuse from crowds, while rarely being shy about giving some back in return.

Despite his innovation on Sunday, the Iceman immediately went on to lose the fifth set to the German Giant, before losing the sixth and final set after switching to more subtle ear plugs.

“I played my game, just focused on my game,” explained the 37-year-old when asked about his use of the ear defenders.

After the defeat, Price took to Instagram to express his disappointment at the defeat, suggesting that he may not return to play at the the tournament he won in 2021.

“So frustrating you play all year round preparing for this one tournament,” he posted to his Stories. “So gutted I wasn’t let play but good luck everyone left in. Not sure I will ever play in this event again.”

Since posting the message, Price’s Instagram account appears to have been wiped, with all previous posts missing as of Monday morning.

A rugby return?

Price has already hinted that he may be getting frustrated with life as a darts player, saying last week that he may make a return to rugby, a sport he played in his younger days.

“I’m constantly thinking about my old life, when I used to play rugby, when I used to be in a bit better shape than I am now. I didn’t have to suck [my stomach] in as much back in the day,” Price said.

“I miss it, I miss my old life and I just want a little bit of it back. I spoke to my wife about it a couple of months ago.”

World Darts semi-finals.

After beating Price, Clemens will face Michael Smith on Monday night for a place in the 2023 World Darts Championship Final.

After that match, Michael van Gerwen will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh in the other semi-final.

