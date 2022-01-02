Gerwyn Price slams “cheats” after World Darts Championship exit

Gerwyn Price slams “cheats”.

Gerwyn Price has hit out at “cheats” after his quarter-final exit at the PDC World Darts Championship on Saturday night.

The defending champion was defeated 5-4 by Michael Smith and was jeered throughout the match by the Alexandra Palace crowd.

Gerwyn Price takes to Instagram.

This isn’t uncommon when Price is on the stage, with darts fans seemingly enjoying winding him up, while the Welshman has previously stated that the booing “doesn’t bother” him.

However, at one point during his tense clash with Smith, the 36-year-old made his feelings known to officials, as members of the audience continued their attempts at putting him off.

Afterwards, Price posted the simple message “cheats” to his Instagram Stories and while the comment isn’t implicitly aimed at the crowd, it’s unlikely that he was referring to his opponent, with whom he appeared to share mutual respect while on the stage.

Price hits nine-darter.

Smith went as far as giving Price a congratulatory fist-bump when the 2021 champion sank a nine-dart finish in the second leg of the fourth set.

The rare feat was the third of its kind at this year’s championship, after William Borland and Darius Labanauskas did the same in their first round matches.

Price’s nine-darter was the first of his professional career but it wasn’t enough to get past Smith, who looks in ominously good form heading into the semi-finals.

🚨 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥! 🚨 ALLY PALLY HAS ABSOLUTELY ERUPTED AS GERWYN PRICE PINS A PERFECT LEG! Sensational scenes as the defending Champion hits the third nine-darter of the 2022 World Championship! pic.twitter.com/6RPGv3ns6u — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2022

Gerwyn Price: “I’m absolutely gutted.”

In the cold light of day, Price took to Instagram again on Sunday morning to add to the comment he made on Saturday night.

“Absolutely gutted to go out in the last eight of the World Championship, having worked so hard the past few months,” he posted.

“So proud of myself for just being me and playing the best I can, even with all the hurdles in front of me. I will get stronger, I will come back better, I will practice harder, I will sacrifice more, I will succeed, I will do everything it takes to be the best.

“I will be back. Class is permanent.”

"𝐈'𝐦 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲…" Michael Smith shares his thoughts after an incredible contest with Gerwyn Price. Next, he faces James Wade in the semi-finals. 📺 Sky Sports Darts

📱 Live blog: https://t.co/uVcGVRxuZ3

#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/MlQ3oDHRX2 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 1, 2022

Michael Smith: “One more step from living my dream.”

As for Smith, the 2019 runner-up will look to go one step further this year but will first have to dispose of James Wade in his semi-final clash. If he manages to do so, he will take on either Peter Wright or Gary Anderson in Monday’s final, with the top prize in darts at stake.

“I’m in the semi-final, I’m one more step from making another final and living out my dream,” Smith said to Sky Sports after his victory over Price.

“That’s all I’m thinking about now. This is my chance. I know I’ve got to take it a game at a time but in the back of my mind, you can’t blank it out.”

The 2022 World Darts Championship continues on Sunday night with live coverage of both semi-finals on Sky Sports Darts beginning at 7pm.

