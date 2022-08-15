Team Ireland schedule for Day 1 at European Athletics Championships

Team Ireland at the European Championships.

Team Ireland are set for a busy Day 1 at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, with ten athletes set to compete.

The women’s marathon team of Fionnuala McCormack, Aoife Cooke and Ann Marie McGlynn will take part in the first of the medal events on day 1, with the trio taking to the start line in Munich city centre from 9.30am.

Four-time Olympian McCormack will have eyes on the leading positions with her personal best of 2:23:58 from 2021 ranking 2nd fastest among the entries.

Team Ireland schedule.

Hugh Armstrong, ranked 30th on a season’s best of 2.14.04, will go in the men’s marathon from 10.30am.

Eric Favors will be the first Team Ireland athlete in action on Monday, when he takes part in the shot put qualifying round. Favors will go in ‘Group A’ with the first throws set to take to the air from 9.00am, and he will likely need a big showing to progress to the final at 7.58pm.

Sprint star Israel Olatunde will make his European outdoor debut (senior) with visions of an Irish 100m record, which is held by Paul Hession on 10.18.

Olatunde’s PB is just .06 behind that and the 20-year-old’s bid to become Ireland’s fastest ever man will come in the heats of the 100m at 9.56am.

💥TEAM IRELAND READY FOR MUNICH MAGIC💥 📅Aug 15 – 21 The European Athletics Championships will see 1540 athletes from 47 nations battle it out in 50 medal events over the 7-day schedule, with a strong Irish representation on each day⤵️https://t.co/V4xfAEgykn#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/btYkBqusbT — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 12, 2022

Evening sessions.

Phil Healy (6.35pm) and Sharlene Mawdsley (6.53pm) will go in the heats of the women’s 400m, with Sophie Becker turning her focus fully to the 4x400m relay later in the week.

Rounding out Day 1 for Team Ireland will be recent 1000m record breaker Luke McCann (7.15pm) who will be joined in the heats of the 1500m by Tokyo Olympian Andrew Coscoran (7.26pm), with both looking to make Thursday’s final.

The European Championships are being covered on RTE 2 and the full schedule for Day 1 is as follows:

9.00am Shot Put Qualification Group A: Eric Favors

9.30am Women’s Marathon: Fionnuala McCormack, Aoife Cooke, Ann Marie McGlynn

9.56am Men’s 100m Heat 3: Israel Olatunde

10.30am Men’s Marathon: Hugh Armstrong

6.35pm Women’s 400m Heat 1: Phil Healy

6.53pm Women’s 400m Heat 3: Sharlene Mawdsley

7.15pm Men’s 1500m Heat 1: Luke McCann

7.26pm Men’s 1500m Heat 2 : Andrew Coscoran

