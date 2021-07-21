Brisbane confirmed as host of 2032 Olympics

Brisbane will host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

The Australian city of Brisbane has been chosen to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

On the same day that preliminary events for Tokyo 2020 get underway, it has been confirmed that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics.

The IOC has voted and named Brisbane the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Host City! #Brisbane2032 @IOCmedia pic.twitter.com/PpEnn6Ktov — Brisbane City (@brisbanecityqld) July 21, 2021

Brisbane bid unopposed.

It will be the first time that the Olympics will be held in Australia since Sydney 2000 and the event will follow the 2024 and 2028 editions in Paris and Los Angeles respectively.

Brisbane was bidding to host the Olympics unopposed and today’s decision in Tokyo had been seen as a formality. It was the only city on the International Olympic Committee ballot and just needed a majority of IOC support.

However, IOC communications director Mark Adams said earlier that “this is not a done deal because it’s still up to the session to decide. They can decide to put the issue back in the pot – there are still a number of interested cities.”

It's official! The River City will host the 2032 Olympic Games, as voted by the International Olympic Committee. #9News pic.twitter.com/2Sqf8qQ3l8 — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 21, 2021

Brisbane previously bid for 1992 Olympics.

Brisbane previously bid to host the 1992 Olympics but lost out to Barcelona.

The city is the capital of the state of Queensland and is the third most populous city in Australia with approximately 2.6 million residents.

2032 will be the third time that Australia has hosted the Olympics after Sydney in 2000 and Melbourne in 1956.

BREAKING: Brisbane’s skyline is ready to light up on Wednesday night as the International Olympics Committee is set to hand down its historic 2032 Games decision. pic.twitter.com/tegR4KP5Mb — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) July 19, 2021

